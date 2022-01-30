Madureira x Fluminense: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Campeonato Carioca game

After lose to bangu at the premiere, the Fluminense wants to recover in the Guanabara Cup, the first round of the Campeonato Carioca. For that, this Sunday, at 18:00h, they face Madureira, at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda. The opponent, on the other hand, comes from victory and wants to remain among the leaders of the competition.

Coach Alfredo Sampaio’s Madureira beat Resende 1-0 in his debut and has a tough streak ahead of him facing Flu, Botafogo and Vasco in the next rounds. The club moved in the pre-season making signings such as striker Pipico and defender Marcelo Alves.

Flu, on the other hand, played poorly and, even with most of the reinforcements on the field, could not score the first points in Carioca. The novelty for this game must be the goalkeeper Fábio, who was not listed against Bangu because he didn’t arrive in time to be registered. The tendency is that it stays at least in the bank. It is worth remembering that Gabriel Teixeira, sold, is no longer in Brazil. Even with the criticism, Abel Braga should keep the scheme with three defenders.

DATASHEET:

MADUREIRA X FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 01/30/2022, at 18:00

Place: Raulino de Olivera Stadium, Volta Redonda (RJ)

Referee: Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha and Marcus Vinicius Machado Araújo Brandão

Where to watch: pay-per-view and real-time LANCE!

MADUREIRA (Coach: Alfredo Sampaio)

Dida, Rhuan Rodrigues, Mário Pierre, Edgar Silva, Guilherme Zóio, Felipe Dias, Marino, Rafinha, Diogo Silva, Sampaio and Pipico.

Suspended: Nobody

FLUMINENSE (Coach: Abel Braga)

Marcos Felipe; Nino, Felipe Melo and David Braz; Samuel Xavier, André, Yago Felipe, Nathan and Cristiano; William (Luiz Henrique) and Fred.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas (surgery)

Suspended: Nobody