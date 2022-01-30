Maju Coutinho is hastily removed and Fantastic has a new presenter

This Sunday’s Fantastic (30) will have a new presenter. Mariana Gross, holder of RJ1 and on-call for Jornal Nacional, will make her debut on Show da Vida due to a last-minute leave of absence of Maju Coutinho, diagnosed with a respiratory infection. Globo’s Sunday anchor is recovering well and should return to the air next week, but she will only be able to return to work after she is cleared by the audience leader’s medical department. Poliana Abritta, in turn, is on vacation.

This is the second time in just a month that the station has had to make replacements in a hurry in the journalistic field. On December 26, Poliana Abritta also missed the show at the last minute after having flu-like symptoms and, due to the end-of-year shift schedule, she was the only presenter summoned to perform in the format that week. The solution was to summon Ana Paula Araújo, from Bom Dia Brasil, who had already acted as a substitute for Sunday on other occasions.

In the first half of January, Globo also had to make changes to Jornal Nacional. Renata Vasconcellos, anchor and executive editor of the most watched news program in the country, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus and ended up away from her duties for a few days, being replaced by Ana Luiza Guimarães. William Bonner, his bench partner, was also preventively taken off the air, but he returned before his colleague, as he was not contaminated by the disease and received the release of the station’s doctors.

With the increase in cases of respiratory infection and influenza in Rio de Janeiro, Globo adopted a zero-tolerance policy for the health problems of its contractors. The broadcaster is preventively removing even professionals who complain of headaches, and only allows them to return to face-to-face work after a battery of exams accusing the employee does not have any other clinical problem besides migraine. Maju Coutinho should return to the command of Fantástico on the first Sunday of February.