Manoel Soares detonates Rodrigo and calls Lucas a ‘naughty’ in ‘É de Casa’ | Television

Globo has used the success of BBB22 to try to leverage other attractions as well of the channel. During the week, debates about reality at the Meeting, for example, are common. On Saturdays, É de Casa fulfills the mission of updating viewers on the most recent affairs of the most watched house in Brazil. Today (29) was no different.

Presenters Manoel Soares, Ana Furtado, Patrícia Poeta and Talitha Morete received journalist Tati Machado and discussed the controversies that occurred during this Friday (28). Manoel Soares, however, did not hide his “rancidity” from the participants Rodrigo and Lucas. He even called the med student a “bastard” live.

One of the issues addressed by the team of presenters was the relationship between Rodrigo and Laís. after the couples Lucas and Slovenia and Maria and Linn da Quebrada kiss, Laís also decided to go on the “attack” and invest in Rodrigo. While the Boteco party took place, the sister put her brother “against the wall” and wanted to know about the boy’s intentions with her, but ended up getting an “out”.

During the party, Laís said she wanted him to “be a man”. “I want you to be a man and speak. If it’s not today, it will never be.”, fired the doctor from Goiás. “are you into me?”, he asked, wanting to deflect. Then Rodrigo said he likes someone outside the house. “Friends, then?” she asked sadly. “I am not brother. Is that what you want? i can go out tuesday”, he countered.

Continues after advertising

Manoel Soares did not like this and other attitudes of the brother involving the game. Patrícia Poeta even commented that, on social media, many people have said that the commercial manager manages to move the competition and that he went to play, but the presenter did not agree. “Next week I may be liking him, but today, I’m thinking he’s having unethical behavior, stupid attitudes“, he decreed.

Detonated Lucas

Then, the presenters commented on the relationship between Lucas and Slovenia, who starred in BBB22’s first kiss and form a couple. During yesterday’s party, the medical student said he likes the model and promised that he will do everything to save her while on reality: “I will war but I will save you when I can save you“, he said.

Lucas also said that he will always act with sincerity, even when he is no longer interested in his confinement companion. Manoel Soares detonated the brother live. “Seriously, y’all feel truth in him?”, he asked the program mates. “That’s why I think he’s being naughty. One thing is for sure, even though it’s a game, you can’t be an irresponsible person with the other’s emotion, if the person is really getting involved…”, he said.

Manoel referred to Lucas and Natalia’s relationship before the kiss in Slovenia. The two confined exchanged affection several times, with the right to bath together and warm hugs in the pool. However, at the Leader’s first party, Lucas kissed Slovenia, making Natália feel changed. Annoyed, the sister left the party in tears and was comforted by Linn, Maria and Naiara.

Manoel Soares’ speeches soon reverberated on social media. The presenter of É de Casa was criticized by viewers, while others supported the Globo contractor. “Does Manoel have the rancidity of all whites?“, asked a netizen. “Ranço also Manuel, this Rodrigo is a pain in the ass, approaches everyone and wants everyone to have the same opinion as him“said another.

Ranço also Manuel, this Rodrigo is a pain in the ass, approaches everyone and wants everyone to have the same opinion as him, whoever falls #EDeCasa — Andreia Caetano (@Andreia22794580) January 29, 2022

#EDeCasa Manoel are you talking only about Rodrigo??? Barbara spoke up. Patricia Paranoid is also perjorative and also a crime, your silence is too much huh. — Maria Soares (@MariaSo35523334) January 29, 2022

If this bad guy Manoel entered the BBB it would be an unbearable plant and probably eliminated on the first wall he entered. So boring!!!#EDeCasa — Christian M. Richards (@ChsRichards) January 29, 2022