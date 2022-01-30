Marcos Mion makes a joke with Naiara Azevedo’s meme

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Marcos Mion makes a joke with Naiara Azevedo’s meme 7 Views

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

01/29/2022 19:14updated on 01/29/2022 21:50

Marcos Mion analyzed Luciano’s elimination on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) in the segment “That Globo doesn’t show”, in today’s “Caldeirão”. Photos of the presenter wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Naiara went viral on the web.

While playing with some parts of the reality show, Mion wore the clothes that had printed one of the moments that most resonated with Naiara on the show. In the photo, she appears after a party, eating and talking with her mouth open.

The image was accompanied by the phrase: “Rodizio, R$ 50”. The administrator of the sister’s profile on Twitter joined in the fun and shared a photo of the presenter with the shirt. Check out some reactions:

BBB 22: Who should leader Tiago Abravanel indicate to the second wall?

2.20%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.06%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.35%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.19%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.97%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.99%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.84%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.30%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.98%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

10.42%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.30%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.22%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.29%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

7.72%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.89%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

48.33%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.95%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 5491 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane criticize Maria in a revealing chat

Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane expose their differences with Maria at BBB 2022 (Images: Reproduction …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved