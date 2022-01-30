Marcos Mion makes a joke with Naiara Azevedo’s meme

Marcos Mion analyzed Luciano’s elimination on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) in the segment “That Globo doesn’t show”, in today’s “Caldeirão”. Photos of the presenter wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Naiara went viral on the web.

While playing with some parts of the reality show, Mion wore the clothes that had printed one of the moments that most resonated with Naiara on the show. In the photo, she appears after a party, eating and talking with her mouth open.

The image was accompanied by the phrase: “Rodizio, R$ 50”. The administrator of the sister’s profile on Twitter joined in the fun and shared a photo of the presenter with the shirt. Check out some reactions:

Marcos Mion with a blouse printed with the meme of Naiara eating and pertigotando, written “rodízio $50” saved my Saturday — poet (@be_a_trizx) January 29, 2022