Maria reveals her OnlyFans account and says her father didn’t know

Abhishek Pratap 31 seconds ago News Comments Off on Maria reveals her OnlyFans account and says her father didn’t know 0 Views

While having breakfast at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Maria, Pedro Scooby, Natália, Rodrigo and Linn da Quebrada chatted about OnlyFans, a subscription content platform often used for erotic content. Maria revealed that she has an account on the site.

“Everyone talks a lot about Mirella, right?”, said Maria, mentioning the former “A Fazenda”.

“I saw in an interview that she earned more than R$ 500 thousand per month just with OnlyFans”, commented Pedro Scooby.

“My family, I think because I’m very traditionalist, I’m afraid, you know? Although there’s nothing…”, said Natália, but was interrupted by Maria: “My family, if you don’t know, my father is knowing now. I didn’t fucking know.”

She explained what led her to OnlyFans: “I didn’t have anyone to pay my bills, so I said: ‘I’m going to test it’. I saw that money was coming in, Thank God…”.

The account, however, was not a secret to the public. The singer announced her debut on “OnlyFans” on her personal Instagram in September 2021. “A surprise for you: I joined OnlyFans. And it won’t just be close… I’ll also tell you first-hand news!” Publication.

See the famous ‘only for adults’ who have an OnlyFans account

Anitta - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 24

anita

Singer Anitta debuted on the adult social network — that’s where the controversial video of the intimate tattoo came from

read more Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 2020: Raissa Barbosa shows her final look - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 24

Raissa Barbosa

Look at the farmer over there! Raissa Barbosa already participated in OnlyFans even before joining “Fazenda”.

Reproduction / Instagram

Rita Cadillac - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 24

Rita Cadillac

The singer and dancer Rita Cadillac is the new user of the adult network. She decided to create an account after the success of her lingerie-only shots.

read more Reproduction / Instagram

Angelica Morango - Personal archive

4 / 24

Angelica Strawberry

Former BBB sister and Universa columnist Angélica Morango also debuted on OnlyFans.

Personal archive

silva singer - Breno Galtier Publicity

5 / 24

Silva

With singer Silva “everything is fine”, right? He has announced his entry into the network, but has not yet posted anything.

read more Breno Galtier Disclosure

Marlon Schuck, actor who has been successful on Onlyfans - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 24

Marlon Schuck

He grew up: the ex-‘Malhação’ from the 2012 to 2015 seasons Marlon Schuck came to refuse proposals for adult films to stay only on the network with subscription.

read more Reproduction / Instagram

Suzy Cortez, muse of OnlyFans - Vanessa Dalceno/Disclosure

7 / 24

Suzy Cortez

Suzy Cortes, the muse of OnlyFans! The model has been growing as an influencer from her content — despite the drama with Instagram.

read more Vanessa Dalceno/Disclosure

Núbia Oliiver poses topless - Guilherme Bertoncini/Disclosure

8 / 24

Nubia Oliver

Another muse that inhabits OnlyFans was Nubia Oliiver. Subscriptions to your content start at $15 — about R$83.

read more Guilherme Bertoncini/Disclosure

Monique Bertolini - Felipe Fernandes

9 / 24

Monique Bertolini

Actress and presenter Monique Bertolini recommends: she earns around R$50,000 from subscriptions alone.

read more Felipe Fernandes

Cardi B shows off a tattoo on her back - Playback/Instagram

10 / 24

Cardi B

The owner of “WAP” and “Me Gusta” with Anitta, Cardi B also shows up on the network for people over 18 years old. But she already warns that there’s nothing much there, huh!

Reproduction / Instagram

bella thorne 2 - Instagram/Play

11 / 24

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne was one of the pioneers in the world of celebrities to open an account. She has already announced her desire to even make a documentary about the experience.

read more Instagram/Play

Tyga - Instagram/Play

12 / 24

Tyga

Rapper Tyga is much bolder: the singer has already released full nudes and sexually explicit videos.

Instagram/Play

tyler posey - Instagram/Play

13 / 24

Tyler Posey

Actor Tyler Posey — gasps! — is there. He even recorded a video playing the guitar. Naked. All without clothes.

read more Instagram/Play

Austin Mahone poses in his underwear - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 24

Austin Mahone

The international pupils continue with singer Austin Mahone. His first nude generated comments on other social networks.

read more Reproduction / Instagram

Chris Brown is photographed for portrait in newspaper article "The Guardian" - Patrick Fraser/The Guardian

15 / 24

Chris Brown

Hi, gone. Chris Brown has joined the adult network as well, but is shy there.

Patrick Fraser/The Guardian

aaron carter - Instagram/Play

16 / 24

Aaron Carter

Singer and Backstreet Boys Nick Carter’s brother ventures into OnlyFans for subscriptions worth $24,000

Instagram/Play

Melon Woman - Reproduction / Instagram @mulhermelao

17 / 24

Melon woman

The singer Renata Frisson, known as Mulher Melão, created the profile in April and says she is satisfied with the success.

read more Reproduction / Instagram @mulhermelao

Mia Khalifa - Reproduction / Instagram @miakhalifa

18 / 24

Mia Khalifa

The former porn actress is also present on OnlyFans and already has more than 400 publications.

Reproduction / Instagram @miakhalifa

Daniel Newman - Playback/Instagram @danielnewman

19 / 24

Daniel Newman

Actor Daniel Newman, from the series “The Walking Dead”, also publishes photos on the platform.

Reproduction/Instagram @danielnewman

Rafael Vieira - Reproduction / Instagram @rafavieiravoz

20 / 24

Rafael Vieira

Former participant of “De Férias com o Ex”, Rafael Vieira is also successful with the public on OnlyFans.

Reproduction / Instagram @rafavieiravoz

Duda Castro - Reproduction / Instagram @thedudacastro

21 / 24

Duda Castro

Ex-girlfriend of singer Biel, model Duda Castro also has a profile on OnlyFans.

Reproduction/Instagram @thedudacastro

MC Mirella - Playback / Instagram @mirella

22 / 24

MC Mirella

The singer MC Mirella is successful with the profile created on the platform. She is a former participant of “A Fazenda” and “Power Couple Brasil”.

Reproduction / Instagram @mirella

Lottie Moss - Playback / Instagram @lottiemossxo

23 / 24

Lottie Moss

Model Lottie Moss, sister of actress Kate Moss, also sells content on OnlyFans.

Reproduction / Instagram @lottiemossxo

Pietra Príncipe - Reproduction / Instagram @pietraprincipe

24 / 24

Pietra Príncipe

Former presenter of the program “Papo Calcinha” (Miltishow), Pietra Príncipe is successful on OnlyFans with the sale of nudes.

read more Reproduction / Instagram @pietraprincipe

BBB 22: Who should leader Tiago Abravanel indicate to the second wall?

2.33%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.01%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.38%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.33%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.86%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.06%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.81%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.19%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.98%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

10.72%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.18%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.11%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.28%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

7.72%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.87%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

48.29%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.88%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 6010 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

BBB 22 of 01/30: brothers reveal votes and make speculations about Paredão at dawn | abstract

We completed another dawn in the most watched house in Brazil! 🎊 During the afternoon, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved