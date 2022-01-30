Maria reveals her OnlyFans account and says her father didn’t know

While having breakfast at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Maria, Pedro Scooby, Natália, Rodrigo and Linn da Quebrada chatted about OnlyFans, a subscription content platform often used for erotic content. Maria revealed that she has an account on the site.

“Everyone talks a lot about Mirella, right?”, said Maria, mentioning the former “A Fazenda”.

“I saw in an interview that she earned more than R$ 500 thousand per month just with OnlyFans”, commented Pedro Scooby.

“My family, I think because I’m very traditionalist, I’m afraid, you know? Although there’s nothing…”, said Natália, but was interrupted by Maria: “My family, if you don’t know, my father is knowing now. I didn’t fucking know.”

She explained what led her to OnlyFans: “I didn’t have anyone to pay my bills, so I said: ‘I’m going to test it’. I saw that money was coming in, Thank God…”.

The account, however, was not a secret to the public. The singer announced her debut on “OnlyFans” on her personal Instagram in September 2021. “A surprise for you: I joined OnlyFans. And it won’t just be close… I’ll also tell you first-hand news!” Publication.

