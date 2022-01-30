Maria reveals her OnlyFans account and says her father didn’t know
Abhishek Pratap 31 seconds agoNewsComments Off on Maria reveals her OnlyFans account and says her father didn’t know0 Views
While having breakfast at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Maria, Pedro Scooby, Natália, Rodrigo and Linn da Quebrada chatted about OnlyFans, a subscription content platform often used for erotic content. Maria revealed that she has an account on the site.
“Everyone talks a lot about Mirella, right?”, said Maria, mentioning the former “A Fazenda”.
“I saw in an interview that she earned more than R$ 500 thousand per month just with OnlyFans”, commented Pedro Scooby.
“My family, I think because I’m very traditionalist, I’m afraid, you know? Although there’s nothing…”, said Natália, but was interrupted by Maria: “My family, if you don’t know, my father is knowing now. I didn’t fucking know.”
She explained what led her to OnlyFans: “I didn’t have anyone to pay my bills, so I said: ‘I’m going to test it’. I saw that money was coming in, Thank God…”.
The account, however, was not a secret to the public. The singer announced her debut on “OnlyFans” on her personal Instagram in September 2021. “A surprise for you: I joined OnlyFans. And it won’t just be close… I’ll also tell you first-hand news!” Publication.
See the famous ‘only for adults’ who have an OnlyFans account
1 / 24
anita
Singer Anitta debuted on the adult social network — that’s where the controversial video of the intimate tattoo came from
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 24
Raissa Barbosa
Look at the farmer over there! Raissa Barbosa already participated in OnlyFans even before joining “Fazenda”.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 24
Rita Cadillac
The singer and dancer Rita Cadillac is the new user of the adult network. She decided to create an account after the success of her lingerie-only shots.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 24
Angelica Strawberry
Former BBB sister and Universa columnist Angélica Morango also debuted on OnlyFans.
Personal archive
5 / 24
Silva
With singer Silva “everything is fine”, right? He has announced his entry into the network, but has not yet posted anything.
read more
Breno Galtier Disclosure
6 / 24
Marlon Schuck
He grew up: the ex-‘Malhação’ from the 2012 to 2015 seasons Marlon Schuck came to refuse proposals for adult films to stay only on the network with subscription.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 24
Suzy Cortez
Suzy Cortes, the muse of OnlyFans! The model has been growing as an influencer from her content — despite the drama with Instagram.
read more
Vanessa Dalceno/Disclosure
8 / 24
Nubia Oliver
Another muse that inhabits OnlyFans was Nubia Oliiver. Subscriptions to your content start at $15 — about R$83.
read more
Guilherme Bertoncini/Disclosure
9 / 24
Monique Bertolini
Actress and presenter Monique Bertolini recommends: she earns around R$50,000 from subscriptions alone.
read more
Felipe Fernandes
10 / 24
Cardi B
The owner of “WAP” and “Me Gusta” with Anitta, Cardi B also shows up on the network for people over 18 years old. But she already warns that there’s nothing much there, huh!
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 24
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne was one of the pioneers in the world of celebrities to open an account. She has already announced her desire to even make a documentary about the experience.
read more
Instagram/Play
12 / 24
Tyga
Rapper Tyga is much bolder: the singer has already released full nudes and sexually explicit videos.
Instagram/Play
13 / 24
Tyler Posey
Actor Tyler Posey — gasps! — is there. He even recorded a video playing the guitar. Naked. All without clothes.
read more
Instagram/Play
14 / 24
Austin Mahone
The international pupils continue with singer Austin Mahone. His first nude generated comments on other social networks.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 24
Chris Brown
Hi, gone. Chris Brown has joined the adult network as well, but is shy there.
Patrick Fraser/The Guardian
16 / 24
Aaron Carter
Singer and Backstreet Boys Nick Carter’s brother ventures into OnlyFans for subscriptions worth $24,000
Instagram/Play
17 / 24
Melon woman
The singer Renata Frisson, known as Mulher Melão, created the profile in April and says she is satisfied with the success.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram @mulhermelao
18 / 24
Mia Khalifa
The former porn actress is also present on OnlyFans and already has more than 400 publications.
Reproduction / Instagram @miakhalifa
19 / 24
Daniel Newman
Actor Daniel Newman, from the series “The Walking Dead”, also publishes photos on the platform.
Reproduction/Instagram @danielnewman
20 / 24
Rafael Vieira
Former participant of “De Férias com o Ex”, Rafael Vieira is also successful with the public on OnlyFans.
Reproduction / Instagram @rafavieiravoz
21 / 24
Duda Castro
Ex-girlfriend of singer Biel, model Duda Castro also has a profile on OnlyFans.
Reproduction/Instagram @thedudacastro
22 / 24
MC Mirella
The singer MC Mirella is successful with the profile created on the platform. She is a former participant of “A Fazenda” and “Power Couple Brasil”.
Reproduction / Instagram @mirella
23 / 24
Lottie Moss
Model Lottie Moss, sister of actress Kate Moss, also sells content on OnlyFans.
Reproduction / Instagram @lottiemossxo
24 / 24
Pietra Príncipe
Former presenter of the program “Papo Calcinha” (Miltishow), Pietra Príncipe is successful on OnlyFans with the sale of nudes.
read more
Reproduction / Instagram @pietraprincipe
BBB 22: Who should leader Tiago Abravanel indicate to the second wall?
2.33%
2.01%
4.38%
3.33%
1.86%
2.06%
1.81%
3.19%
0.98%
10.72%
3.18%
3.11%
1.28%
7.72%
0.87%
48.29%
2.88%
Total of 6010 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program