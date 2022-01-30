Maria scolds brothers for talking about the game in front of Jade

The brothers Vyni, Laís, Brunna and other members of the fourth lollipop were talking about the direction of the game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) when they got scolded by Maria.

The actress and singer arrived in the middle of the conversation and drew the attention of the confined about the presence of Jade in the room – the influencer had just left the room.

“What’s your problem? You keep talking about things in front of her”, Maria said, showing indignation. “It’s a plus”mouth’ than the other“, said the sister, amending a curse word.

The confined did not understand why Maria was angry, and she followed.

“From Jade,” he whispered, pointing to the door.

She’s here and there on the fence, we don’t know what’s going through her head. She took the information and left. Didn’t even stay here for conversation Maria

Today, on social media, Anitta defended Jade and claimed that the influencer is suffering “persecution”. Anitta also bet that “they will make her a champion” just like Juliette.