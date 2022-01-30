Mayra Cardi shows structure to watch Arthur on reality

Mayra Cardi, wife of the participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Arthur Aguiar, showed that she is following every moment of the most watched house in Brazil. In Instagram stories, last night the former BBB shared with her followers a mega structure set up in her room to watch the actor on reality.

“Now yes, my love. 24-hour screen of my life in the place I stay the most, which is my bedroom, my bathroom.. To spend every moment glued to it. box.. I listen to everything 24 hours a day, everywhere in the house. I had the whole thing automated”, said the influencer, taking a tour of the place.

BBB 22: Maíra shows mega structure in her room to watch reality Image: Playback/Instagram

Today, Maíra vented about a doctor who would have carried out a weight loss treatment for Arthur Aguiar before his entry into “BBB 22” and put his brother’s life at risk.

“He wasn’t even a little careful, he put my husband’s life at risk. I just came to tell the truth in the face of what he chose. I have a weight loss program that has already slimmed down Anitta, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza. We slimmed down Arthur in 9kg in 1 month. I heard a podcast today that interviewed a nutritionist who said that Arthur lost weight”, said Maíra.