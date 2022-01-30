Monte Verde is one of the 10 most welcoming cities in the world for tourists

The hospitable reputation of Monte Verde from Minas Gerais has already spread around the world: once again, the district of the city of Camanducaia was elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations on the planet in 2022.

The ranking is prepared by the platform Booking.com, which this week released the result of the analysis of more than 232 million reviews from travelers in the last year to reach the select list of the ten most.

The contemplated destinations were chosen for having the highest concentrations of accommodation winners of the Traveler Review Awards, that is, the best evaluated according to their hospitality in 2022.

“Brazilian Switzerland” took the 6th place for “inspire romance in anyone”, but also for offering six summits with beautiful views for nature and mountaineering enthusiasts and good gastronomy — as you can see in the 48-hour itinerary through city ​​that we prepared for the “Eu Amo Winter” season, in partnership with Pinterest, but that can be done at any time of the year:

The award also highlighted the natural diversity of the local fauna, which is home to beautiful birds, in addition to the variety of alpine chalets with a cozy climate on the edge of the mountains and the traditional cuisine of Swiss origin.

Discover the other cities that stand out for welcoming their visitors:

1. Matter

Matera, Italy Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The destination, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993, brings a unique combination of spirituality and nature. A large part of its caves, carved out of stone by the winds and waters, still inhabit, even with the collapse of 1952, churches, monasteries and hotels.

2. Bled, Slovenia

Bled in Slovenia Image: Disclosure/Booking.com

At the foot of the Julian Alps and next to Lake Bled, the city 57 kilometers from the capital Ljubljana worth a visit through the well-preserved historic center of the Slovenian capital. Attractions include the 11th-century Bled Castle and an islet in the center of the lake, home to the Pilgrim Church of the Assumption of St. Mary.

The country, by the way, gained great prominence among Brazilians for having inspired the name of one of the sisters of BBB22.

3. Taitung City, Taiwan

Tourists on electric tricycles in Luye Longtian, Taitung Image: Getty Images

Located in southeastern Taiwan, the city is home to Lisong Hot Spring, Basian Cave and the trail to Chiaming Lake (pictured), all natural attractions that are popular with tourists.

4. Nafplio, Greece

View of the old part of Nafplio from Palamidi Castle in Greece Image: Wikicommons

The city is home to ruins of a Mycenaean acropolis, a small island where Bourtzie Castle is located, the hill that houses the Palamidi Fortress, built by the Venetians in the 18th century, as well as a large Greek acropolis called Acronafplia.

For more history, the site also has the Nafplio Archaeological Museum and the Komboloi Museum, which display artifacts from different eras of Greek civilization.

Another attraction is Praia de Tolo, which is usually crowded with tourists.

5. Toledo, Spain

Toledo, Spain Image: Greta Schölderle Møller/Unsplash

Miguel de Cervantes wrote, when he took his Quixote around the region, that the city is a “cradle of civilizations”, since the city is one of the few that still retains over time the influence received from the three great monotheistic religions: Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

70 kilometers from Madrid and with 2,200 years of history, the city is the right destination for those who want to discover gems of Spanish history and gastronomy.

6. Monte Verde, Brazil

For those looking for a charming destination full of attractions, Monte Verde can be the ideal place to relax or take a leisurely stroll.

7. Bruges, Belgium

Bruges, Belgium Image: Dan V/Unsplash

A little less than an hour from Brussels, the “Venice of the North” (due to the hundreds of canals that cross the city), has a historic center declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

Buildings dating back to the 9th century, good local beers, in addition to the famous chocolates and chips make the destination a must-see in Europe.

8. Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia Image: iStock/Getty Images

This island located off the southeastern coast of Bali, is a popular tourist destination, much visited by tourists whose main destination is Bali or Lombok, and has most of the tourist infrastructure in the district.

With 8 thousand km² and just over 5 thousand inhabitants, the place has a lot of tranquility, since it does not allow access to cars and its main means of locomotion is… on foot.

9. Ponta Delgada, Azores

Ponta Delgada, in the Azores Image: Damir Babacic/Unsplash

Ponta Delgada is the economic capital of the Autonomous Region of the Azores and the largest city in this region. In addition to the natural beauties, the city has rich historical attractions and architectural tours.

Located on the island of São Miguel, it is home to the busiest nightlife, as well as the best restaurants in the archipelago.

10. Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An, Vietnam Image: Hieu Tran/Unsplash

Known as Faifo, the city preserves the climate and history of the times of the largest commercial port in Southeast Asia, between the 15th and 19th centuries. Declared a World Heritage Site in 1999, the town is crossed by canals.

Attention to the French colonial buildings, bridge covered by a pagoda and also the influence of Chinese architecture.