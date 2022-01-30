Moving average of Covid deaths exceeds 500 again; Brazil registers 695 deaths in 24 hours | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (29) 695 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 626,643 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 523 — the highest recorded since September 30 of last year (when it was at 540). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +243%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

The states of Goiás, Rondônia and Roraima recorded no deaths this Saturday.

The country also recorded 207,316 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours, reaching a total of 25,247,470 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 183,896 – the highest registered so far and marking the 12th record in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +166%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

In this way, the moving average of disease victims now reaches a level well above what it was on the eve of the hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from the disease each day.

Brazil has 6 states and DF with a critical situation in ICUs, the highest number since June 2021

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (21 states): PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, GO, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, AL, BA, CE, MA, PB, PE, RN and SE

PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, GO, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, AL, BA, CE, MA, PB, PE, RN and SE In stability (3 states): RR, TO and PI

RR, TO and PI Falling (2 states): PA and RO

PA and RO Did not update: DF

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet

See the situation in the states

The g1 reports below the moving average of known cases, instead of the moving average of deaths, due to the moment of the pandemic in Brazil. The large number of vaccinated with two doses, above 69% of the population, contributed to significantly reduce the number of deaths in the country. Associated with this, the omicron variant exploded the total number of cases.

Consortium of press vehicles

