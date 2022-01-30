Murilo Huff detonates those who try to profit from the death of Marília Mendonça

Murilo Huff released the word and spoke ill of the famous who to this day try to profit from the fame of Marília Mendonça. In an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, the countryman showed his anger at the cases of people who, even today, use the queen of suffering to gain visibility.

“I get very angry when I see someone who has nothing to do with the story, who didn’t know her and wants to talk to the media, giving an interview. Marília had few friends, she was closed in that sense, she had a blockade for friendship. Think, she was successful at a very young age, a lot of people approached her out of interest”, said the singer, without naming names.

In the interview, Léo’s father also recalled the interview with “Fantástico” (TV Globo) after Marília’s death. “At first, I thought: ‘No, it’s impossible!’. But then I realized that if I didn’t talk, any street zealot would talk. If the people who are close to her don’t talk now, they’ll look for someone who doesn’t have nothing to do, who will want to appear”.

“It’s natural for you to create a shell, a shield. [Marília] it was that way. It wasn’t just anyone who won her friendship, no. It’s just that I don’t like to comment, it’s not up to me to keep talking. I was in no condition to give that interview! Believe me, there is this type of person, who even after someone’s death wants to appear”, pinned Murilo.