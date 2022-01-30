Nadal seeks epic comeback against Medvedev, is Australian Open champion and becomes the biggest Grand Slam winner in history

Former world number 1 beat the Russian in a 5h24 battle in the final by 3 sets to 2, with partials of 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5

Rafael Nadal is the champion of the Australian Open 2022. Rafael Nadal is now the greatest Grand Slam champion in history! And it couldn’t have been any better. He sought an epic comeback against Russian Daniil Medvedev this Sunday (30) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, in a spectacular battle that lasted 5:24 and ended in 3 sets to 2 for the Spaniard, with partials of 2-6, 6- 7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5.

With victory, Nadal reached an incredible 21 majors titles, breaking the tie in the private fight and leaving behind two other legends, Swiss Roger Federer and Serbian Novak Djokovic, each with 20. It was the Spaniard’s 30th Slam decision.

Have more. It was the first time in the Open Era, from 1968 onwards, that a tennis player won the final at the Australian Open after being down by 2 sets to 0.

And the reaction of the Spaniard, number 7 in the ATP rankings before the dispute began, on the number 2 enters the select group of only seven comebacks in Grand Slams finals in which the champion achieved triumph after losing the first two partials.

Nadal can still be proud of having reached the mark precisely on Medvedev, which was responsible for prevent Djokovic from having achieved the record earlier by beating it in the final of the US Open 2021.

Rafael Nadal vibrates a lot after winning the 4th set against Daniil Medvedev and drawing the final of the 2022 Australian Open Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Russian now accumulates his third defeat in the final of Slams, as he was beaten by Djokovic at last year’s Australian Open and at the 2019 US Open, when he was defeated by ‘El Toro Miura’.

Another data in this fight: Nadal was the last to have the chance to tie the ‘private competition’ against the Serbian and Swiss. Djokovic, as already mentioned, missed the opportunity at the last US Open, while Federer fell to Djoko in the Wimbledon decision in 2019 – he wasted two match-points on the occasion.

What an AWESOME game

The 1st set was extremely difficult for the Spaniard, who couldn’t break Medvedev and suffered from his own serve. With impressive intensity, the Russian closed the partial at 6-2 in just over 40 minutes.

Afterwards, Nadal ‘heated up’ and started to make the world number 2’s life very difficult. With impressive blows, the former number 1 in the ranking managed to break the Russian, who was starting to waver in the service.

However, Medvedev always took advantage of any instability of the 35-year-old tennis player and returned the breaks. Nadal came to serve for the set, but the Russian managed to take the second partial to the tie-break that still had a invasion on the court who interrupted the Spanish before a break point.

The former ATP number 1 again took the lead, but took the turn, and the 25-year-old Russian closed the second leg at 7-5 in the tie-break. The advantage was 2 sets to 0 and the 21st Grand Slam for Nadal was even further away.

In the third set, the two tennis players began to play more cautiously and put a lot of effort into their services. The partial was totally balanced until Rafael Nadal got the break in 4 to 4 and closed the set in the next game. ‘El Toro Miura’ threatened a backlash.

The final was on its way to becoming epic, especially when Medvedev, who is 10 years younger than the Spaniard, asked the physical therapist for help. In the fourth set and with more than 3h30 of departure, the Russian showed signs of fatigue and Nadal, surprisingly, seemed to be doing better physically.

The former number 1 in the world got the first break of the partial, which became totally unpredictable and with the two tennis players alternating breaks until Nadal confirmed the service and even had a set point on Medvedev’s serve.

The 25-year-old Russian managed to confirm his serve, but did not subsequently break the Spanish, who tied the game after winning the fourth set by 6-4. 2 to 2 in an amazing match!

Both went to the locker room at halftime and returned for the fifth and final split.

Nadal started better and managed to break Medvedev in the Russian’s second service game. Each game was a battle, and the Russian returned the break by tying the final at 5-5.

When the number 2 in the world looked like he was going to take the lead, Nadal managed to break him once more and went to serve for the game. ‘El Toro Miura’ confirmed your service and won the game, the set and the title!