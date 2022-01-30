Naturally infected and vaccinated against the virus have enhanced immunity Jornal da Manhã

The conclusions are in a study by the University of Oregon, USA, published on Thursday (27) in the online version of the journal Science Immunology. According to the research, the amount of antibodies in the blood of people who have been infected and vaccinated is up to ten times higher compared to those who have only been vaccinated.

The researchers analyzed the immune response of 104 people who were vaccinated against Covid-19. They were divided into three groups. The first had 42 vaccinated without previous contagion. The second was formed by 31 people who received immunization after an infection by the disease. Another 31 were infected after vaccination.

Then the scientists collected blood from the participants. The samples were exposed in the laboratory to three variants of Sars-CoV-2. The strains chosen were Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Delta (B.1.617.2). Ômicron has not been tested. “Immunity generated by natural infection alone is very variable. Some people produce a stronger response, others don’t,” explained one of the study’s co-authors, Marcel Curlin, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Oregon School of Medicine. “But vaccination combined with immunity from infection almost always offers a robust response.” (Roberta Jansen/Agência Estado)

