Netflix releases this weekend (January 28-30)

Netflix has a busy weekend between January 28-30. The highlights this time are with the original series.

An expected production is All of Us Are Dead. The zombie show has gained attention for its theme and South Korean production, with many betting that the title could be the new Round 6.

At the same time, Netflix arrives with The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window. The series is a parody of some famous stories seen in thriller films, such as The Woman in the Window itself.

Finally, there is the arrival of the mysterious Feria: Dark Secrets. In this plot, two sisters must investigate the disappearance of their parents, accused of killing more than 20 people.

Check out these and other Netflix releases below for the weekend of January 28-30.

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Over Yet – January 28

Talking about the courage behind his tweets and the harsh realities of life in Mumbai, Kapil opens his heart — with a good dose of humor.

Afloat (Season 1) – January 28

A former Russian spy, a single mother must deal with family life, unique transformation skills and a treacherous enemy.

All Of Us Are Dead – January 28

A deadly epidemic breaks out in a school. Cornered, the students only have one option: fight with all their strength to avoid becoming zombies.

Heart Team – January 28

Suspended from the NFL, coach Sean Payton decides to coach his son’s football team in this family-friendly comedy. Based on a true story.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – January 28

Feather will fly everywhere! Teenagers Red, Chuck, Bomba and Stella spend a summer with other Angry Birds at a camp.

Great Pokémon Journeys Series – January 28

Ash tries to win the World Coronation Championship, and Goh continues the saga to capture all the Pokémon. Together they live a great adventure!

Out of Orbit – January 28

In 2045, two moon-born children and three earthlings try to survive an accident on the space station where they live.

Feria: Dark Secrets – January 28

In 1990s Andalusia, two sisters rejected by society search for the truth behind the disappearance of their parents, accused of killing 23 people in a ritual.

The Woman’s Neighbor in the Window – January 28

A disillusioned artist’s life is turned upside down when she sees (or thinks she saw) a crime happening. Starred by Kristen Bell.

Jonathan Van Ness Wants to Know… – January 28

Inspired by podcasts, stand-ups and amazing hair: here comes a new series from Jonathan Van Ness.

Three Times Passion – January 28

Love can be a tricky subject especially for a family that runs a wedding ballroom.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls – January 29

Cursed from the day he was born, an immortal is driven by the desire to regain his soul and finally take revenge after 600 years.

The Falls – January 29

Quarantining together due to COVID-19, mother and daughter are forced to face personal obstacles and tensions in their relationship.

The Walking Dead – Season 10 – January 30

The Whisperers try to divide and conquer the survivors, ending the brief moments of calm and the hope of rebuilding civilization.

The Epidemic – January 30th

After a plane crash in a small town, a powerful secret biological weapon is unleashed, causing the residents to be turned into homicidal maniacs. Starring Joe Anderson, Timothy Olyphant and Radha Mitchell.

Remembering that Netflix can change the release dates.