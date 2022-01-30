New Elden Ring gameplay shows off “killer” fights

Game Informer has released an all-new gameplay footage of Elden Ring, showing more of the exploration, combat, and bosses. The title of FromSoftware is the cover of the magazine in the month of February, full of news.

In the first gameplay of Elden Ring, the focus is on exploring the Castle Mourne area. Players will notice the use of the mount, stealth system, and ranged weapons. In the end, an agile boss is the big challenge. The lion-headed creature wields a giant sword and is very fast.

The second video shows the same area, but has comments from the vehicle’s editors. They weave opinions, impressions of gameplay and elements created by FromSoftware.

Finally, the last gameplay of Elden Ring is dedicated to the region called Liurnia of the Lakes. The area is much more open and follows a style similar to the swamps of the studio’s previous games.

Elden Ring’s gameplay is more “calibrated”

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of Elden Ring, believes that the game will feature more calibrated gameplay and, consequently, more players will be able to complete the experience. However, the boss fights will be “grand and heroic” and different from Dark Souls.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. The pre-sale is almost over.