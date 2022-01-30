Nobel Prize in Economics compares cryptocurrencies to the subprime that caused the 2008 crisis. Is he right?

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a very far-reaching platform. The former MIT and Princeton professor has used his column in The New York Times to advocate free markets, clean energy and financial regulation.

And he doesn’t like Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency in general.

This is evident in his latest text, in which he compares the crypto market with that of the notorious subprime mortgages.

For those who weren’t paying close attention, or were too young to remember, in the 2008 financial crisis it was subprime mortgages that kickstarted the ensuing domino effect.

Bottom line: Lenders gave complicated loans to people who couldn’t pay in the long term. Most of these mortgages had low initial interest rates that increased over time, the rationale being that homeowners could refinance the deal at better terms in the future. After all, house prices are always going to go up, right?

But home prices stopped rising in the United States and many Americans defaulted on their loans. Importantly, Wall Street turned these subprime mortgages into investment products and, it seems, everyone had exposure to them. The dominoes began to fall in the US and, consequently, in the rest of the world.

Krugman points out that the crypto market is not big enough to produce a worldwide crisis, but claims that the same group of people affected by complex lending in 2008 is being hit again.

The New York Times columnist cites a survey by the NORC institute which revealed that 44% of crypto investors are non-white and more than half do not have a college degree.

He goes on to say that investors in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “should be people well equipped to make that judgment and financially secure enough to bear the losses if the skeptics are right” – the economist makes it clear he doesn’t think the skeptics are right. right.

Furthermore, it claims that the crypto industry’s arguments about democratizing the market are very similar to those selling risky mortgages.

Philosophy professor Troy Cross at Reed College took issue with Krugman’s argument that a certain group of people should be protected from these markets and from themselves.

“Krugman’s last missive: only the rich (mostly whites) are smart and capable enough to invest in cryptocurrencies. Make it illegal for anyone else,” he tweeted.

The gist of Krugman’s latest missive: only the rich (mostly white) are smart and capable enough to invest in crypto. Make it illegal for anyone else. But… Krugman himself is a rich, white, Nobel laureate who missed a $3t asset class while plebs around the world front ran him. — Troy Cross (@thetrocro) January 28, 2022

Alex Gladstein, chief strategist at the Human Rights Foundation and famous Bitcoin supporter, pointed to the crypto community’s complicated relationship with traditional media and called the column the “peak” of that enmity.

valid points

Still, Krugman has valid points, despite the tone of his arguments.

Cryptocurrencies are risky assets due to price fluctuation. Prices don’t always go up; can fall. And fall a lot, as the market showed in January. Bitcoin’s current price ($36,900) is 46% lower than its all-time high reached less than three months ago, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

A January survey showed that 30% of Bitcoin is “underwater”: that is, investors have paid higher prices than the asset has now.

While the crypto market is on a long-term uptrend, the price not only can, but does fall, just like stocks, commodities and real estate.

He’s also right that some people don’t have the resources to invest in crypto — at least at the level they’ve been doing.

Liquidations, price drops and hacking attacks on DeFi projects really ruin the financial lives of people who had all their money locked up in digital assets (for the record, some people think traditional money is risky too. “What about the dollar crash? via inflation in the US?” tweeted Tyler Winkiveloss, founder of brokerage Gemini, in answer to Krugman. “Bitcoin fixes it”).

oranges with apples

But Krugman is also comparing apples to oranges. Subprime mortgages were particularly risky because of rising interest payments. Unless you’re in a highly leveraged position, you usually don’t need to keep buying crypto to keep the assets you already have.

More importantly, part of the argument he makes is that only homeowners would have taken risks with subprime. But lenders were also taking a big risk and so were the thousands of companies that issued these assets. Investment bank Bear Stearns, the Wall Street giant, collapsed precisely because of this.

Irresponsible investing is not an exclusive bastion of people with little money.

*Article by Jeff Benson. Translated and edited with permission from Decrypt.co.