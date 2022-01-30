North Korea launches intermediate-range missile

The South Korean army and the Japanese Ministry of Defense confirmed this Sunday (30/01) that the last projectile launched at sea by the North Koreans is an intermediate-range ballistic missile, again violating the resolutions established by the United Nations.







photo: Reuters

It is the seventh test carried out this month, reaffirming North Korea’s intention to bolster national defenses as tensions escalate in the Korean peninsula region.

It is the most powerful missile launched by the North Koreans since US President Joe Biden took power. With the launch, North Korea also broke its 2017 self-imposed moratorium on tests of medium and long-range missiles. The ban also applied to nuclear tests.

According to the assessment of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea (JCS), the launch took place at 07:52 this Sunday (local time), on the border with China and is a medium-range model (IRBM).

The projectile traveled 800 kilometers to the east, towards the Sea of ​​Japan – called the East Sea in the two Koreas -, and would have reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers, without entering the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone or causing damage, according to the Japanese government.

Update of the Armadas

Tests carried out this month of various types of missiles, from hypersonic and ballistic to cruise missiles, show the North Korean regime’s determination to continue testing the weapon, at a time of mounting pressure from the United States.

The disinterest shown by Pyongyang during months of efforts at dialogue, renewed US willingness to tighten sanctions and North Korean weapons tests bring back echoes of tensions between the two countries in 2017.

Pyongyang recently threatened a possible resumption of its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, saying it is considering resuming all its “temporarily suspended actions” in the field of defense.

In his New Year’s speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he wanted to update the military with the latest technology. This week, the country tested rockets and cruise missiles on Tuesday and Thursday.

At a party meeting chaired by Kim Jong-un on January 20, North Korean officials discussed resuming nuclear and long-range missile tests.

UN resolutions prohibit self-declared nuclear power North Korea from testing such weapons. Regardless, the communist leadership in Pyongyang has been pushing ahead for years in developing missiles that can be equipped with nuclear warheads. The country is therefore subject to tough international sanctions.

international reactions

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has convened, for the first time in a year, a meeting of the country’s National Security Council. Moon told local media that this latest North Korean launch is a “challenge to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, peace and stability, and the diplomatic efforts of the international community, as well as an act that violates the resolution of the Council of Security of the United Nations”.

Moon calls for an end to tensions and for North Korea to respond to international requests and resume dialogue.

In turn, the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, called a meeting of the Security Council for this Sunday. In statements to the press, he stated that he “strongly condemns” this new release, which “violates United Nations resolutions”.

The US military has also urged Pyongyang to refrain from “destabilizing” acts, according to a statement issued by the Indo-Pacific Command quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo. The text states that the test does not pose an immediate threat to US territory, personnel or allies.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AP news agency that “North Korea is launching a missile frenzy ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics in China, mainly as military modernization efforts.”

“She wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to take her down would be too expensive,” he added.