North Korea launches unidentified projectile, says South Korea | World

North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, on Sunday, the South Korean army said.

This is the seventh military test in 2022 by North Korea, which has not carried out so many weapons tests in a month since 2019, after negotiations between its leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump failed.

North Korea Confirms Ballistic Missile Tests and Releases Images; see photos

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The Japanese coast guard service also reported the detection of “a possible ballistic missile” from North Korea.

Since the collapse of talks with Trump, negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington with the United States have stalled and the Asian country has sunk economically due to international sanctions and a self-imposed blockade abroad to protect its population from Covid-19.

This week, Pyongyang carried out two tests with projectiles and has done another four this month, including one it defined with hypersonic missiles on the 5th and 11th of January.

On Friday, state-owned media outlets aired images of Kim Jong Un, wearing his usual black leather blazer, visiting with other officers a munitions factory that, according to reports, was producing “an important weapons system.”

In a speech to the party in December, Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his intention to move forward in modernizing his arsenal, and in January the regime hinted at a resumption of tests with nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles, which it suspended in 2017.

The first tests carried out this year prompted the United States to expand its sanctions regime against Pyongyang, which, however, responded by further stepping up missile launches.

This series of tests comes at a delicate time for the region. North Korea’s main ally, China, is preparing to open the Beijing Winter Olympics in a few days and South Korea will have presidential elections in March.

Domestically, North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 80th birthday of Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, in February and the 110th birthday of his grandfather, the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, in April.