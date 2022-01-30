Offender arrested in Colombia linked to the death of rival in Rio – News

Appointed as one of the main offenders in Rio de Janeiro, Bernardo Bello was arrested in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night (28), in an action by the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro), the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian and Colombian Interpol, by decision of Judge Tula Mello, of the I Court of the Jury of the Capital.

Bernardo was denounced by the Public Ministry as the mastermind of the attack carried out in the early hours of February 25, 2020, in Barra da Tijuca, which resulted in the death of Alcibiades Paes Garcia, known as Bid, his rival in the dispute for points of the misdemeanor, when he returned from Marquês de Sapucaí.

Two other men, known as Mad and Tonhão, also had preventive detention decreed. They have been in jail since 2020.

According to the complaint, the duo is part of the group of killers known as the Crime Office. Investigations showed that, since September 2019, they have participated in intense surveillance and monitoring of Bid.

In addition, two security guards hired by Alcebíades to go to the sambadrome, both arrested this Saturday (29), were denounced by the MP-RJ for providing information and locating the victim and abandoning a surveillance post.

Bernardo Bello’s security guard is identified as the author of the firearm shots (5.56 caliber rifle) that targeted the victim. The shooter is being sought by the police.

The MP’s complaint pointed out that the murder was committed for a clumsy reason, to eliminate a possible competitor for dominating the points of contravention of the animal game and exploitation of slot machines in the south and in part of the north of Rio.

Another point highlighted by the prosecution is that the crime took place through concealment and ambush. That’s because Bid hired two security guards and thought he was protected, but was attacked as he was getting out of a van by an enforcer who was already guarding him in a veiled way.

In a note, Fernando Augusto Fernandes, defense attorney for Bernardo Bello, emphasizes that the Constitution provides that no arrest will be made except for flagrante delicto or a written order supported by a competent judicial authority.

See the full note:

It is important to note that Article 5, item LXI, of the Federal Constitution provides:

“No one will be arrested except in flagrante delicto or by written and reasoned order of the competent judicial authority, except in cases of military transgression or strictly military crime, defined by law”.

Art. 5 – All are equal before the law, without distinction of any nature, guaranteeing Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country the inviolability of the right to life, liberty, equality, security and property, in the following terms :

LXIII – the prisoner will be informed of his rights, including the right to remain silent, and the assistance of his family and a lawyer will be assured;

“On the news of Bernardo Bello’s arrest, neither he, family members or lawyers have so far (3:30 pm, 01/29/2022) access the decision that determined his arrest. In view of this, there is a clear injury to the Pact of San Jose of Costa Rica, in articles 7 and 8, in addition to art. 5 LXI and LXIII of the Federal Constitution”.