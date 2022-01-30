Owners clone dogs after death so they don’t lose followers | puppies

Reproduction / Instagram The puppies were cloned by in vitro fertilization

Not even death can stop the perpetuation of fame and likes. It proves what pet owners are doing so that their popular Instagram pages don’t die when the animals leave.

The solution, simply, is to clone them, to immortalize the fame achieved in the social network of “petfluencers”.

The process is carried out by companies such as ViaGen, based in Texas (USA). For a few thousand dollars it is possible to clone and guarantee the immortality of four-legged influencers. The company uses technology similar to in vitro fertilization. Cells from the original pet are manipulated to make an embryo, which is then transferred to a “surrogate belly”.

“Someone could clone your pet and replace the original. The world doesn’t need to know. They may never know,” said Melain Rodriguez, ViaGen’s customer service manager.

But secrecy is not part of the deal. Many Instagram profiles admit to cloning their “best friends”, like @ipartywithbrucewayne and @clash_of_the_clones. But one of them gets more attention. This is @wander_with_willow, with over 140k followers. Initially, the page was created to tell the life of the dog Willow. But the animal ended up dying from being hit by a car.

The solution found by the animal’s owner, Udvar-Hazy, from California (USA), was to resort to cloning. The process managed to produce three identical animals from Willow.

“I get a lot of heavy criticism because of cloning. People say I have zombie dogs, or call me a crazy rich girl. It was painful for me at first,” Udvar-Hazy said, according to a report by The Sun.

“I had a very special connection with Willow. I took pictures of her daily. She was my muse,” added the American, who earns money from sponsored posts starring her dogs.

For her, the pain of loss and the need to keep up with the pets were the main motivation for cloning Willow. For other influencer animals, the issue may be more financial.

“If someone makes a living with their pet and suddenly their pet is gone, what does it do?” asked ViaGen’s Melain.