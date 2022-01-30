Paul Krugman, Nobel laureate in economics, says he sees parallels between the crypto market and the 2008 crisis

For the economist, complex financial products are being sold to people who do not understand them and are vulnerable to losses.

Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay Bitcoin has lost 45% of its value since the peak it had in November 2021



The Economist Paul Krugman, which won the award Nobel Prize in economics in 2008, said this Friday, 28, that he sees similarities between the recent fall in the ‘crypto’ market and the mortgage crisis that led to the global economic crisis in 2008. The crypto market has lost $1.3 trillion in recent weeks – bitcoin, the best-known digital currency, has lost 45% in value since its peak in November. 2021, for example. “Crypto does not threaten the financial system, its numbers are not big enough for that. But there is growing evidence that crypto risk is dropping disproportionately on people who don’t know what they’re getting into and are ill-positioned to deal with losses.

The market for cryptocurrencies and other crypto products is based on blockchain technology, which uses a computer network with information in code to secure possessions. It is a market considered volatile, with large fluctuations. The 2008 crisis began in the real estate sector: with easy credit to be able to take out loans and pay mortgages, Americans bought houses, without a consistent risk assessment by the banks. When interest rates rose and many people were unable to pay, not only did banks suffer huge losses, but also financial companies that marketed low-risk products based on the certainty that mortgages would be paid off. Many people lost their homes and jobs, while banks received a bailout package from governments. In the article, Krugman cites data that 55% of crypto investors do not have a college degree and 44% are non-white, as examples that the most vulnerable people can end up losing money because they do not understand what they are investing in.

“I remember the days when subprime mortgage loans were equally celebrated – when they were hailed as a way to open up the benefits of home ownership to previously excluded groups. It turned out, however, that many borrowers did not understand what they were getting into. If you ask me, I will say that regulators make the same mistake they did with subprime: they failed to protect the public against financial products that no one understood, and many vulnerable families ended up paying the price,” Krugman argued.