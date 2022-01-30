Paulo Guedes’ sentence about teachers irritates Bolsonaro’s allies: “Play against”

Paulo Guedes broadcast last Friday (29) and made it clear that he is against the salary readjustment of teachers. The Minister of Economy said that Brazil is still living in a “period of war”. And he doesn’t see the slightest sense in a raise for teachers. Such a stance angered President Bolsonaro’s allies.

As found out by the DCM, the President of the Republic was not in favor of the readjustment. In his opinion, the focus should be on the federal police. However, Centrão parliamentarians explained that an increase in teachers could facilitate negotiations for the readjustment of the PF.

After a period of negotiation, the federal chief executive agreed to the proposal. When talking to Guedes, he heard complaints, but the minister accepted the boss’s decision. But he released the dogs in yesterday’s broadcast, showing his dissatisfaction with the matter.

“If we were at home office, we from the civil service, doing live, doing the necessary social distance from the point of view of not forcing the hospital system […]. If we were in a situation like this, it wouldn’t make any sense for the teachers, at home, to teach from a distance when they could, the students also in distance, what’s the point of asking for a salary readjustment?”, he asked.

Paulo Guedes angers Bolsonaro allies

Pleasing the teachers was a great asset for Centão to boost Bolsonaro’s popularity. However, with Guedes’ sentence, parliamentarians believe that it will harm the president’s image.

“I don’t know why there is still an economy minister who plays against the government. The president complains about Mourão’s interviews, but Guedes is much worse. He always has a jab, some word criticizing the government’s policy decisions. Too bad,” complained a senator from the base allied to the DCM.

