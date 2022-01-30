Paulo Guedes talks about primary deficit: “Extraordinary result”

Paulo Guedes did a live broadcast this Friday (28) and spoke about the government’s accounts. The Economy Minister said that in the past year there have been doubts, criticisms and accusations of populism regarding his ministry. It also accused experts of making wrong predictions.

“What we have now is an extraordinary result of a primary deficit of 0.4% of GDP, just R$35 billion”, he commented. According to the report, the primary deficit was BRL 35.073 billion last year.

“We had the courage to do in times of war what we would not do in times of peace, which was controlling the accounts. An important basis was the control of total central government expenditure. Brazil achieved an extraordinary performance as we expected. We expected a good fiscal result and we fought hard for it”, said Guedes.

“The 2021 deficit shows an extraordinary recovery, falling from 10% to less than 0.5% of GDP. This has not happened before and will not happen again in history, because this generation had the courage to make the sacrifice and stop the expenses so that there would be no shortage of resources and future generations would be committed”, he insisted.

Guedes spoke about inflation

Paulo Guedes also spoke about inflation. He commented that inflationary pressure is not responsible for the increase in federal government revenue.

“A lot has been said about inflation [que melhorou o resultado das contas], but if inflation were the solution because it increases revenue, because when we went to 5,000% or 2,000% of inflation, didn’t we have an increase in revenue solving the problem of public finances? Obviously, it’s a fallacy used by ill-prepared economists saying that inflation solved it. What resolves is cost control,” he added.

