Performances: “Intruders”, Calebe, Dylan and Ademir stand out in victory for Atlético-MG; Hulk debuts with a goal | athletic-mg

Caleb: left the field to a standing ovation by the Atletico fans in Horto, and with good reason. Great performance by the midfielder, who more or less played Jair’s role in 2021 (he played further back, like “Allan”). Participative, well in offensive and defensive actions, and author of a great goal. Highlight in Galo’s first victory of the year. Note: 8

Dylan: another great match by the midfielder/striker for Atlético-MG in 2022. Open on the left wing, where Galo developed most of the offensive actions during the game, the Colombian stood out again, as he did when he entered against Villa . He actively participated in Caleb’s goal, with the pass that resulted in Ademir’s “assistance”, and he could still have scored a great goal with a bicycle, but it stopped at the goalkeeper. Grade: 7.5

1 of 2 Calebe and Dylan Borrero celebrate Atlético-MG’s first goal against Tombense — Photo: Pedro Souza Calebe and Dylan Borrero celebrate Atlético-MG’s first goal against Tombense – Photo: Pedro Souza

Ademir: playing in the field where he has been consecrated in recent seasons, with América-MG, Fumacinha felt much more comfortable wearing the Galo shirt this Saturday. If he didn’t participate as actively in the game as Dylan, it was because the plays developed more from the other. When it was triggered, it appeared fine. And he could also have left his goal. Note: 7

Hulk: Still in pre-season rhythm, without pushing the physical part too much, but showing that the technical quality is up to date. Hulk built several goal plays, conceded and converted from a penalty. It gives clear demonstrations that 2021 was no accident. He has everything and a little more to follow as a great star and protagonist of this team in the new season. Grade: 7.5

Savarino: like against Villa, he took the field in the second half. And it was better this time. More participatory, with a lawn in better conditions, he had a very effective performance in the attack field, and was even awarded with a beautiful goal, in the final minutes. It may be triggered further in 2022, with Turco. Note: 7

