Petrobras sinks after Lula’s speech and stock exchange breaks up cycle

SEE Market | Closing | January 28th.

If last week it was up, this time it was down. The market is attentive to everything the former president says squid and he has put his words in the price, after all, he is pointed out by research institutes and even by investors as the favorite in the race for the presidency. This Friday, Lula stated that the dividends Petrobras should have a destination other than the shareholders’ pockets. “My concern is not with the New York shareholder. My concern is with the Brazilian people. […] We don’t have to be worried about profit. Why, instead of paying dividends to shareholders, do we not invest in refineries?”, asked the former president in an interview with Rádio Liberal, in Pará.

It was enough to make Petrobras shares plummet 4%, even with the Petroleum Brent closed up 0.9% at $88.9 a barrel. “Petrobras’ pricing and dividend policy is one of the pillars of those who invest in the company. Not that Lula’s position comes as a big surprise, but when this issue is put on the table, it is certain that there will be stress”, says Naio Ino, head of equity at Western Asset. With that, the Ibovespa interrupted the cycle of three consecutive highs and ended the day down 0.62%, at 111,910 points. THE dollar fell 0.62%, to 5,389 reais.

In addition to Petrobras, the retailers also resumed trading downwards. “Yesterday was an upward correction day, today was an adjustment on the reverse end. At the end of the day, it’s an industry where nothing is very clear,” says Ino. Magazine Luiza and American closed with drops of 7% and 6.5%, respectively. On the high side, the highlight was the Braskem. After Petrobras and Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) gave up on immediately selling their stakes in the company, investors were forced to replace their positions that had been sold. “There was an expectation that the offer would come at a discount from the real price of the share, which would be an opportunity for short-term investors to buy cheaper securities. After the cancellation, these investors had to hedge their bets”, explains the manager. On Friday, the shares soared 7.5%.

