Photos: Jojo Todynho marries a military man in an intimate ceremony in Rio!

Jojo Todynho went to the altar with army officer Lucas Souza this Saturday (29), in a private ceremony on Ilha de Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The two got engaged last month, after four months of dating, and the singer confirmed the marriage this Friday (28), saying that their relationship, unlike what many believe, “is really love”.

The champion of “A Fazenda” brought together family and close friends, among them some famous ones, such as David Brazil and the couple Jakelyne Oliveira and Mariano, who underwent plastic surgery together. Among the godmothers were Ludmilla’s mother, Silvana Oliveira; actress Fabiana Karla and model Raíssa Barbosa. Jojo Todynho, who wore a traditional white dress with appliqués and a long veil, went alone to the altar, where Lucas was waiting for her. The soldier wore a uniform at the ceremony, which ended with the participation of other officers, who crossed their swords for the couple to pass.

At the time of the vows, Jojo Todynho talked about increasing the family. “I don’t live in relationships for the internet. I live in relationships on a daily basis and I want to have two children. He wants four, but it will only be two. I love you”, said the singer. The moment was broadcast on Instagram for fans of the famous, who did not like to see a photo of her with Lucas leaked in the press.

Jojo Todynho refutes accusations that Lucas is interested: ‘He doesn’t need me’

In conversation with fans on social media, the singer – who lived a controversy with MC Gui – confirmed that the wedding would take place this weekend. “Out of respect for my true fans, people who really cheer for me, for my happiness, I came to tell you, which you must have seen on gossip sites. Tomorrow, I’m marrying a very special person, who takes great care of me, it helps me a lot,” said Jojo.

After filling her fiance with praise, she refuted the accusations that the boy is interested. “I’ve always dreamed of having my family and having my life with God again. (…) Thank God, my husband, in addition to attending two colleges, he has his money, his profession, and I have a lot of affection for My family is a soldier. I love a soldier, I love a uniform, I’m Maria Batalhão, I’ve never denied that to anyone. Because a military man is different. God blessed me in what I like, with this wonderful man, who has his money, his profession Lucas doesn’t need me. On the day he needs me, I’m here to support, because in life it’s like this: one helping the other. I’m very happy. I’m marrying a man I love, who I met in Cancún, Mexico. A man of integrity,” she said.

Jojo even gave a sincere suggestion for those who still insist on being bothered by their happiness. “I want to make a request for you: give a gift to the bride and groom instead of criticizing, bless us with a Pix. I will be immensely grateful for your affection. In the amount that God touches your heart”, she joked.