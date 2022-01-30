PicPay is a platform that operates in the digital wallet model, however, the company currently has several financial services.

PicPay: new concept of digital wallet

According to official information from PicPay, the customer can use the platform through the application to carry out various financial transactions.

Investments, transfers, payments and installments

Therefore, it is possible for the customer to investments, transfer money, pay boletos in installments (directly in the app), recharge your cell phone, transport card, among other options. In addition, it is possible to pay for your purchases through QR Code.

Profitability

At PicPay your money is safe and earns more than savings, informs the company on its official website. According to the official website, in addition to making your money work, you can use it whenever you want for payments, transfers and withdrawals. In addition, at PicPay, the customer controls everything through the company’s application, which is efficient and intuitive.

PicPay Card

According to official company information, PicPay Card is the multifunctional card. Therefore, the card works as a debit and credit, in addition to being completely free.

PicPay informs that with the credit card and physical or virtual debit, you make payments, transfers and can even pay in installments on credit. In addition, you can still earn cashback, which can be interesting for those looking to make economy in a planned way.

PicPay Store

According to official information from the platform, at PicPay Store you can buy at a discount and directly through your smartphone. Therefore, at PicPay Store you will find your favorite stores in one app. That way, you can enjoy exclusive discounts and still earn cash back.

You can also recharge your cell phone, transport card and pay for your series and movie streaming (Amazon Prime, Netflix, Globloplay, etc.), through the app.

No hidden fees

According to the official website, the company values ​​​​financial transparency, so there are no hidden fees and fees. That way, with the PicPay wallet, your money earns, while you still save your time.

blog for updates

In addition, PicPay allows you to stay on top of all the news of financial services, secure payments and management of your business on the blog, being possible to access it on the company’s official website.

PicPay has been operating in the financial market since 2013. According to official information, the company was one of the first digital wallets with QR Code in the world. However, ifIt continues to implement improvements and innovations, being one of the most popular payment options in many establishments.