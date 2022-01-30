PIS/Pasep 2022: See how to consult and payment dates

Salary allowance payments PIS/Pasep start on the 8th of February. After a year suspended due to budgetary issues, the benefit returns at the beginning of this year. About 23 million workers will have access.

It is worth mentioning that the transfers that will start on the mentioned date will be destined to citizens who work in private companies with the right to PIS. Public servants, with the right to pasepwill benefit from the 15th of February.

This year, the salary bonus for the base year 2020 will be paid. One of the requirements to be entitled to the benefit is to be enrolled in the programs for five years and to have worked for at least one month with a formal contract.

In addition, the worker must have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

PIS/Pasep 2022 Calendar

PIS

born in Withdrawal released day January 08/02/2022 February 02/10/2022 March 02/15/2022 April 02/17/2022 May 02/22/2022 June 02/24/2022 July 03/15/2022 August 03/17/2022 September 03/22/2022 October 03/24/2022 November 03/29/2022 December 03/31/2022

pasep

end of registration Withdrawal released day 0 02/15/2022 1 02/15/2022 two 02/17/2022 3 02/17/2022 4 02/22/2022 5 02/24/2022 6 03/15/2022 7 03/17/2022 8 03/22/2022 9 03/24/2022

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

The salary bonus has a maximum value equivalent to the minimum wage in force (R$ 1,212 in 2022). However, the benefit is transferred in proportion to the time worked in the base year. See the table:

months worked Value 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

Consultation of PIS/Pasep

The worker can consult the PIS through the Digital Work Card application. With it, it is possible to check information about old and current employment contracts, in addition to the release of the benefit. It is also possible to make an appointment through the number 158.

What is the PIS PASEP allowance and who is entitled?

Public, federal, state and municipal civil servants are enrolled in PASEP. As well as employees of public companies and joint ventures.

the allowance of PIS PASEP is a benefit granted to workers registered for 5 years or more. In order for the worker to enjoy this benefit, the company must have correctly declared that worker in the RAIS, the Annual Social Information Report.

Up to two minimum wages in force in the base year of payment

It is important that the worker has received an average of up to two minimum wages in the reference year of payment and has worked for at least 30 days. That is, if the average value exceeds two minimum wages of the reference year, or if the worker has not worked for at least 30 days, he will not be entitled to this allowance.

Workers who are entitled to unemployment insurance, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and salary allowance need to know the PIS to receive the benefit. Therefore, today it is possible to consult the identification of the document through a simple query on the Meu INSS website using the CPF.

To check the PIS number through the CPF just access the website My INSS, click on “Entrar com gov.br”. The user needs to enter the CPF and select the option “continue” or create a registration. After accessing the account, the worker must click on “My registration” on the home page, where it will be possible to check data such as name, CPF and NIT/PIS.