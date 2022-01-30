PIS/Pasep salary allowance: are you having difficulty consulting? See the reasons and how to solve it | Economy

Workers can already check if they are entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance since last week. The consultation can be done through the Digital Work Card application or by calling 158 (read more below) .

Around 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus – 22 million receive PIS and 1 million receive Pasep. The total amount paid is BRL 21.82 billion (BRL 19.5 billion in PIS).

But workers who find it difficult to know if they are entitled to the salary bonus should pay attention to factors such as necessary requirements, updating data within the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) and in eSocial and the correct number of the PIS/Pasep.

THE salary allowance is for the base year 2020. Anyone who meets all of the following criteria can be awarded:

Be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep program for at least five years;

Work for employers who contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep);

Have received, on average, up to 2 minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the base year considered for payment;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the base year considered for payment;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais) or in eSocial.

They are not entitled to the allowance, even if they fit into the above situations:

domestic servants

rural workers employed by individuals

urban workers employed by individuals

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

SEE BELOW POSSIBLE PROBLEMS AND HOW TO SOLVE

Rais update missing

If the worker does not meet all the criteria, he will not be entitled to the salary bonus. If it meets the criteria, but it still appears as not eligible for the benefit, it is necessary to verify that the employer has updated his information in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The worker can check if the information is up to date on the Rais website https://www.rais.gov.br/sitio/consulta_trabalhador_identificacao.jsf. The deadline for employers to make this update was until September 30, 2021, according to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions.

PIS/Pasep number error

‘How to do it’ box answers questions about the PIS/Pasep benefit

Another factor that can disable the worker from accessing the salary allowance is an error in the PIS/Pasep number. That is, your registration number does not match the number informed by the employer to eSocial or to the Annual Social Information Report (Rais). If this happens, he will not be able to access information about the salary allowance.

To know if the number is correct, the worker must access the digital work card and check the PIS/Pasep number that appears in the contracts.

To do this, you need to enter the work card app and access the “Contracts” option to access the records. In the company where you work, you need to click on the + icon, and the PIS/Pasep number will be displayed.

Lack of PIS/Pasep number

Another problem is the PIS number not being informed in the digital work card. In case of error or lack of document number in the digital work card, the worker must contact the employer to ask for the correction or inclusion of the PIS/Pasep number.

The worker can verify his PIS number through the FGTS, Caixa Trabalhador or through the CNIS website.

How to consult the benefit

To find out if you are entitled and when and how much you will receive from the salary bonus, the worker can call 158 or consult the digital work card.

To download the Digital Work Card application on your cell phone, click on the links below.

If the worker already has the application, it is recommended that he update it.

He must access the system with the CPF and password of gov.br or register in case of first access.

Then click on Benefits and then on Salary Allowance. In this field, he will know whether or not he is eligible for the benefit.

As of February 1, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

Workers linked to Pasep can also consult the Banco do Brasil link. There is also the option of calling the BB Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Workers in the private sector with a checking or savings account at Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically receive the PIS credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

The payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil. Employees who are not BB account holders can make the transfer via TED to their own account through the self-service terminals, through the website www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branches’ tellers.

payment calendars

The payment calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

See the calendars below:

1 of 3 PIS salary bonus calendar for 2022 — Photo: Economy g1 PIS salary allowance calendar for 2022 — Photo: Economy g1

2 of 3 Pasep payment calendar for the year 2022 — Photo: Economia g1 Pasep payment schedule for the year 2022 — Photo: Economia g1

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.