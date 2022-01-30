PL provides proportional discounts for those who save

Deputy Eduardo da Fonte, from the PP-PE, is responsible for creating Bill 3111/21, in which he creates the Electricity Account Discount System (Sidluz). The program announced by the federal government comes to benefit those who managed to save energy, applying discounts proportional to consumption in the electricity bill. This promise was fulfilled, given the current hydroelectric crisis in the country, which came to threaten a general blackout, according to experts.

The measure will grant beneficiaries direct discounts on electricity bill, still being applied in January 2022. For better understanding, the citizen who managed to save 10% to 20% of consumption, between September and December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, will benefit from the discount. It should be remembered that the discount does not need to be requested, it is in turn applied directly to the account.

According to what was released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the reduction will be BRL 0.50 per BRL 0.50 per kWh (kilowatt hour) saved. In this way, estimates indicate that about 35.5 million Brazilians will benefit from the measure, so that approximately R$ 2.4 billion in discounts will be distributed.

Reflection of the water crisis

Currently, Sidluz comes to replace the new water scarcity tariff flag, created by the National Electric Energy Agency (ring), to run between September 2021 and April 2022, which was created in response to the current water crisis that the country has been experiencing.

A source criticizes the new flag saying that: “The new tariff flag charged on the electricity bill of Brazilians is R$ 14.20 per 100 kilowatt-hours, 42% more expensive than the red flag level 2, which was already the most expensive”. high for the population”. In addition, the deputy informs that “even if the population reduces energy consumption, their bill will be more expensive, which punishes those who reduce consumption”.

According to the author of the project, the new flag it will not be effective in promoting the energy savings that Brazil needs, since it will not contribute to rational consumption and will only be used as a collection mechanism for energy distributors.

“The stimulus of discount on the electricity bill is much more efficient in inducing the population to reduce their consumption than the indiscriminate increase promoted by Aneel, with the new tariff flag of water scarcity”, says the deputy. Finally, it should be remembered that the project is being processed in a conclusive nature and will be analyzed by the Mines and Energy commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

How to save on electricity bill

It is worth remembering that until the month of April, it is kept in the Brazil the flag of water scarcity, that is, for every 100 kWh used, consumers pay an extra fee of R$14.20. With that, in order not to get scared with the next invoices, the valid solution is to change consumption habits. Here are some practices that can be taken to reduce costs:

Give preference to LED lamps, as they consume less and last up to ten times longer;

When buying an appliance, make sure it has the Class A Energy Saving Procel Seal, which are the champions of economy;

Do not connect too many appliances to the same outlet with the use of T’s, as this can cause heating in the wires, causing waste of energy and even serious accidents;

Turn off the fan and/or humidifier whenever you stop using the environment;

Turn off TV, radios and video games when no one is using them. Stand by mode (device plugged in) indicates that it is consuming as little energy as possible to keep it in fast start conditions.

Other measures such as lowering the temperature of the shower, avoiding using the microwave to defrost food and opening the refrigerator less frequently, can significantly impact the value of the electricity bill. Finally, it is also important to check the internal installations of the residence periodically, so as not to run the risk of fire or waste of energy due to amendments.