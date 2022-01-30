Posting the resignation on TikTok becomes fashionable among young people

In recent times, the social network TikTok has been promoting changes in the world of the job market in the West, with “online layoffs”, advice to improve salary or encouraging people to examine whether they are fulfilled with their activity.

There is a trend that particularly illustrates this phenomenon: recording your resignation and broadcasting it live on the app.

This movement was started by American Shana Blackwell in October 2020. At the time, the 19-year-old announced that she was resigning from the Walmart branch where she worked, using the supermarket’s microphone, in a video that went viral.

“Screw the managers, screw the company! I quit, damn it!”, he exclaimed, after two unbearable years, in which he said he had suffered moral harassment.

Unintentionally, she ended up launching one of the biggest trends on the platform. Videos with the hashtag #QuitMyJob (“I quit”, in English) today accumulate more than 217 million views.

These videos have considerable repercussion in the United States, which is experiencing an unprecedented wave of layoffs, called “The Great Layoff”.

Other similar great movements were born or grew up in social networks. For example, MeToo, Black Lives Matter and recent mobilizations against health restrictions, Lukasik said, emphasizing the “magnifying glass” effect of these platforms.

In addition to resignation videos, the topic of work has been gaining ground on TikTok. Even becoming one of the most popular, surpassing 50 billion views. The power of social networks

“Each month, more than a billion users around the world turn to the platform to create, share and discover short-form videos on topics that interest them. Including social issues,” said Eric Garandeau, director of institutional and public relations for TikTok in France.

“I saw a lot of people becoming aware of their professional situation thanks to TikTok […]. It’s great to see them reflect on the meaning of their work in their lives,” tiktoker Karine Trioullier, who has experience in human resources and shares videos on the subject with her 500,000 followers, told AFP.

The platform, however, was not designed to talk about work. In the beginning, the network was known for its videos with snippets of song versions and humor scenes.