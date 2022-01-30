Pregnant man and ‘heart’: see emojis that should arrive in iOS 15.4 – Época Negócios

+



New emojis in beta may enter iOS 15.4 (Photo: Playback/Emojipedia)

Emoji fans can celebrate: a new wave of figures is on the way. The new collection, in beta, for Apple’s iOS 15.4 operating system, was revealed this week by Emojipedia.

Among the releases are a melted face, a pregnant man, a little mouth biting his lip and a disco ball. They are part of emoji 14.0, the latest set of emojis approved for release by Unicode, according to information from Mashable. Unicode allows for language standardization across computers and cell phones.

The iOS 15.4 beta includes seven new smiley emojis, the most since the iOS 11.1 update in 2017. In addition to the melted face, there will also be open-eyed, hand-over-mouth faces with peeking eyes, saluting, dotted line, with the mouth diagonally and with tears in the eyes.

To ensure the images are more diverse and representative, two new gender-neutral emojis have also been included. They are: a person with a crown on his head, a pregnant person and a pregnant man.

“Coramão”, pregnant man and diversity in handshake are among possible novelties (Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia)

The iOS beta update also includes seven hand gesture emojis, including the “heart” – all with skin tone modifiers – and 25 versions of multiracial handshakes.

There is also the introduction of several emojis in the categories animals and nature, food and drink, objects and symbols. Some examples are: coral, empty nest and nest with eggs, beans, slide, wheel, crutch and bubbles.

Apple has yet to confirm when iOS 15.4 will be released, and when it finally does, it could be that some of these new emojis will be tweaked or even dropped. Now is wait to see.

