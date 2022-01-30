Pregnant woman denied return to New Zealand and offered refuge from Taliban | World

A pregnant journalist from New Zealand reported that had to be sheltered by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan after his country, which enforces strict border measures to fight Covid, denied an emergency safe-conduct.

“This is a huge breach of trust,” said Charlotte Bellis this Sunday (30) in an interview with Radio New Zealand from Kabul.

In an open letter published by the New Zealand Herald, the journalist explains that she worked in Afghanistan for the Al Jazeera channel and, upon returning to Doha (Qatar), the station’s headquarters, discovered that she was pregnant.

As Qatar prohibits pregnancy outside of marriage, she decided to keep the situation under wraps while she arranged her return to New Zealand.

But the problem is that his country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and allows few citizens to enter, with a quarantine system that has few vacancies, very disputed and difficult to obtain.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about Covid-19 restrictions during a press conference in Wellington on January 23

The country was supposed to ease the rule in February, which would allow Charlotte to give birth in May in New Zealand, but the government has delayed changing the rules due to the omnipresent variant.

The journalist applied for a spot on urgent cases, but New Zealand officials said she did not qualify for an exemption under strict border controls.

Bellis then decided to ask Taliban officials for help in Afghanistan, the only country for which both she and her partner, photographer Jim Huylebroek, have visas.

Representatives of the Taliban regime proposed his return to the country. “We’re happy for you, you can come and you won’t have any problems”, said the interlocutors, explained Charlotte Bellis in the interview.

“In my time of need, the New Zealand government said you are not welcome here,” lamented the journalist in an article in the New Zealand Herald.

“When the Taliban offer asylum to a pregnant and unmarried woman, you know you are in a difficult situation,” he added.

Bellis, who a few months ago asked at a news conference what the Taliban would do to guarantee the rights of women and girls, says it is “brutally ironic” that he now has to question his own government..

After publicly denouncing her situation and seeking the help of lawyers, Bellis claims she was contacted by the New Zealand authorities, who said her rejected application is being reviewed again.