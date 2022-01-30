premium accumulates and rises to R$ 8 million; see the numbers

Quina’s draw ended with no winners in the main lane. The numbers drawn in the 5767 contest, held today (29), in São Paulo, were 07-14-27-40-73. The prize, which would be R$ 6,827,989.25 to those who managed to hit the five tens, accumulated and was estimated at R$ 8 million for the next draw.

Caixa reported that 81 bets made on the court will take R$ 6,085.56 each. The suit yielded individual prizes of R$70.21 to another 6,686 tickets. According to the bank, the total collection of Quina 5767 was more than BRL 10,829,470.00.

Quina’s next draw is scheduled for Monday (31), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 8 pm (Brasilia time). Contest 5768 will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel.

How can I participate in the Quina draw?

You need to choose between five and 15 numbers in a range from 01 to 80. Bets must be placed and registered in the system up to one hour before the draw, that is, accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website accept games until 7pm (Brasilia time) tomorrow.

How much is the price of a bet on Quina?

Since November 2019, betting on Quina costs at least BRL 2 (with five numbers), but can reach BRL 6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on Caixa’s website, the player must pay attention to the fact that the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$ 30. This amount, however, does not need to be spent all on just one type of lottery in the bank, and may include other bets.

How many chances do I have to win at Quina?

By placing the minimum bet of five numbers (R$ 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of winning the Quina main strip prize. If you want to include another ten in the game, the value of the bet goes up to R$ 12, but the odds also change and become one in four million.

What is the Quina pool?

It is a form of group betting. Sold at accredited lottery outlets, pools start at R$10, but there is a minimum quota of R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this pool of Quina.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.