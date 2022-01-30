Privatized refinery raises gasoline and diesel prices more

The price of gasoline and diesel produced at the former Landulpho Alves Refinery (Rlam), in São Francisco do Conde (BA), has risen more than those sold by Petrobras since the state-owned company transferred the management of the fuel production plant to a company company, Acelen, on December 1 of last year.

Since then, the price of type A gasoline produced at Rlam, now called the Mataripe Refinery, has risen 7.40%. In the same period, the same gasoline sold to distributors by Petrobras rose 1.85%.

The price of diesel type S10, less polluting, rose 11.72% at Acelen’s points of sale in less than two months. The S500 diesel increased by 9.72%.

In turn, Petrobras readjusted the two fuels by 7.93% and 8%, respectively, in the same period.



Table compares increases promoted by Petrobras and Acelen in the last two months / Brasil de Fato

price per liter

The last time it readjusted fuels sold to distributors, on the 12th of this month, Petrobras informed that it would start selling gasoline at R$ 3.24 per liter and diesel at R$ 3.61 per liter, on average.

On the other hand, Acelen, the company that took over Rlam, sells a liter of gasoline for R$ 3.42 and diesel for R$ 3.62, on average.

Fuel prices may vary due to regional production issues. According to Acelen itself, however, the percentages of adjustments applied to these prices are linked to the price of oil on the international market and to the exchange rate.

These two factors also influence the adjustments applied by Petrobras, according to its international price parity policy. Even so, the increases in fuels sold by the state-owned company were smaller.

“What we are seeing are the consequences of privatization”, analyzed Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the Oil Workers’ Front (FUP) and director of the Oil Workers’ Union of Bahia (Sindipetro-BA).

“Because of the private regional monopoly [criado com a venda da Rlam]Acelen promotes the third increase in fuels in the Bahia and Northeastern markets, to the detriment of the two adjustments made by Petrobras”, he added.

According to Bacelar, the only reason that makes Acelen raise its prices more than Petrobras is the search for greater profits.

“We are dealing with an investment fund from the United Arab Emirates, which deals with resources from the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi. So the return has to be financial and immediate, whatever the cost. If this will cost higher prices for the population of Bahia and the Northeast, it does not matter”, he criticized.

Acelen was questioned by the Brazil de facto about the difference in the readjustments applied by the company and Petrobras, but did not comment on the matter. In a statement, the company declared that its “price policy is independent, preserves competitiveness and is supported by technical and transparent criteria”.

consumer increases

The price of fuel sales from refineries to distributors has a direct impact on the value of gasoline or diesel sold at service stations to consumers. On the 12th, when Petrobras increased the liter of gasoline by R$0.15, reaching R$3.24 on average, the company estimated that this would increase the price of fuel at the pumps by around R$0.11.

:: Understand why cooking gas and gasoline will continue to become more expensive in the country ::

The increase at Petrobras refineries would be greater than at gas stations, since the gasoline sold by the state-owned company is mixed with a certain amount of ethanol before being sold at the pumps. State and federal taxes are still levied on the price of fuel sold by the state-owned company, in addition to the cost of resale to the consumer.

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in the week between January 9 and 15, the same week in which Petrobras announced the fuel adjustment, a liter of gasoline at stations cost, on average, R$ 6,608 in the country. In the following week, between the 16th and the 22nd, that same liter of gasoline started to cost, on average, r$ 6,664, representing an increase of 0.84%.

:: Oil workers call for an end to international price parity, which causes gasoline to rise ::

Since the beginning of December, Petrobras has already readjusted the price of gasoline sold to distributors twice. The first time, on the 15th of that month, the company reduced the price of fuel. On the 12th of January, it increased.

Acelen, on the other hand, changed its gasoline price list four times in less than two months. On December 18, it lowered its prices. On the 1st, 15th and 22nd of January, it increased.

Contested privatization

Acelen is the company created by the Mubadala Capital fund, from the United Arab Emirates, which purchased the former Rlam from Petrobras in March 2021.

The sale was made for r$ 1.65 billion dollars, around r$ 8.25 billion at the time. According to assessments by the Zé Eduardo Dutra (Ineep) Institute for Strategic Studies in Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), the refinery was worth at least twice that amount.

The institution developed three scenarios to establish the market value of Rlam. In all three situations, the sale should have been made for 3.12 billion dollars, 3.52 billion dollars or 3.92 billion dollars.

A complaint about the sale was even made by the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) to the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The agency saw no irregularities in the deal.

The old Rlam is the first national refinery. It was created in 1950, even before Petrobras was founded in 1953.

The plant is capable of producing over 30 different products, including gasoline, diesel, lubricants and jet fuel. It is also a national producer of a paraffin used in the chocolate and chewing gum industry.

More privatizations

The sale of Rlam is part of Petrobras’ divestment program. Of the 13 refineries owned by the state-owned company, eight were put up for sale under this program. Rlam was the first whose administration was already transferred from the state to the private sector.

Officially, the federal government’s intention is to sell Petrobras’ refineries to other companies so that they can compete with the state-owned company. This, for the government, tends to reduce the price of fuel in Brazil.

For Bacelar, from FUP, the case of Rlam demonstrates that this type of privatization policy does not reduce prices.

“The big fallacy was: ‘Let’s sell half of Petrobras’ refining capacity in Brazil so that we can increase the number of players, have established competition and reduce fuel prices’. Now, in Bahia, we have a sold refinery where prices have not dropped. Quite the opposite. They are higher than the prices charged by Petrobras.

Petrobras was approached to comment on its fuel pricing policy, but did not respond to the report.

