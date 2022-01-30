Proof of vaccination, mask use and more: 7 questions and answers about back to school in the pandemic in 2022 | education

With so many changes in the pandemic scenario in recent months, after all, what is still valid for the school environment? To understand this, the g1 talked to the pediatrician and infectious disease specialist who coordinates the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Marcelo Otsuka.

In this article you will see:

Should I send my child to school even without the Covid vaccine?

What to do if my child has symptoms of Covid?

Should he wear a mask and keep distance even if he is vaccinated?

There is someone with suspected Covid in my house. Should I send my child to school?

What to do if someone in my child’s class has symptoms of Covid?

What is the best mask for children?

Will schools require proof of vaccination?

For Otsuka, the current moment of the pandemic is very different from that experienced in 2020, which led to face-to-face classes being suspended. This is mainly due to the advance of vaccination among adults and adolescents, and the beginning of vaccination among children aged 5 to 11 years.

Therefore, he thinks that no need to wait until the child is fully immunized (15 days after the second vaccine dose) to send her to school. “If there is no respiratory condition in the family, if the child is clinically healthy, if it is not a child with cancer or some immunosuppressive disease, I believe he should go to school, yes”.

Children have already been greatly harmed, a harm that is very likely irreversible, both in learning and in neuropsychosocial development. In the pandemic, the numbers of aggression against children have increased. Also, for many children the main meal is at school, so many of them had nutritional problems. And still a large part of the children, mainly in the public network, do not have access to the internet. And when they do, access is usually through a cell phone. And it’s impossible for you to have a proper class like that”, he lists.

Despite this, the professional reinforces that It is essential to vaccinate all children at the time the vaccine is available for her age group.

“The child can get the disease from anyone, including the parents. At this moment, I believe that the chance of it being contaminated at school is much lower, but if a friend caught it from the parents and ended up taking it to school, the child can, yes, get sick and maybe even die,” he explains.

2. What to do if my child has symptoms of Covid?

To avoid situations like this, Otuska says that sick children should not go to school. And not just those who have classic symptoms of Covid, but symptoms of any disease.

“Only 20% to 25% of children have clinical manifestations of Covid, and it can be, for example, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting. These symptoms can also indicate diseases other than Covid, but any disease situation, the child does not must go to school.

3. If my child is vaccinated, should he continue to wear a mask and maintain distance?

For Otsuka, the mask is indispensable for anyone at this time of the pandemic, vaccinated or not, and distancing should be maintained whenever possible. But there are other protocols that can also be very effective in controlling the spread of Covid.

“For example, children can enter into staggering classes in the school environment, or take turns at break time. And the ideal is for them to go to school in a specific vehicle for transporting students and not in common collectives”, suggests the infectologist.

4. And if there is a suspected case in my house, should I send my child to school?

If it is just a suspicion, the child must stay at home until the family member is tested and if the result is negative, he can return to school.

If the result confirms contamination, the doctor’s guidance is that the person with Covid isolates himself, if possible, and that other family members are tested. The infected person must maintain isolation for up to 5 days, if they no longer have symptoms, and after testing negative. Family members must maintain isolation for the same period even if tests do not identify the disease.

For the infectious disease specialist, in the same way that sick children should not go to school, those who have had contact with contaminated people should not attend the classroom. “As I said, symptomatic cases among children are considerably low, but that does not mean that the child is not sick and will not pass the disease on to peers,” he explains.

5. What if someone in my child’s class has symptoms of Covid?

If safety protocols against the spread of Covid are being properly followed in the school environment, parents should not be overly concerned if a child’s peer shows symptoms of the disease.

“What should happen is the same as what should be done in any situation of a sick child: he will stay at home until he is recovered”, explains the doctor. The other students must remain attending classes and following the protocols.

6. What is the best mask for children?

Since masks are indispensable, according to the professional, the best thing to do is to look for the safest model for children.

“For adults, the PFF2 mask (which has elastic bands that go behind the head) are the best. Children can use smaller surgical masks or children’s N95 masks (those with straps to fit the ears), which are already found on the market. In the absence of one of these models, you can use the mask that fabric, which filter less, but still have a protection factor”, he explains.

Otsuka reinforces: “Better a cloth mask than no mask”.

7. Will schools require proof of vaccination?

Each school system, whether municipal, state or private, is defining whether or not to require proof of vaccination from the student.

In Amazonas, for example, the state and municipal network of the capital Vitória will not require proof. In Ceará, the state and municipal network of the capital, Fortaleza, will require proof.