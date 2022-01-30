PT Ceará confirms Camilo as a candidate for the Senate and maintenance of the alliance with PDT

The State Directory of the Workers’ Party in Ceará approved this Saturday, 29, a resolution that indicates Governor Camilo Santana (PT) as the party’s candidate for senator. At the meeting, an amendment was also approved that reinforces the thesis of maintaining the alliance between PT and PDT in the state for this year’s election.

“The nomination of the name of the current governor Camilo Santana, to run for the seat of senator for Ceará, in the 2022 elections, in the certainty that we are offering the alliance and the people of Ceará, the pre-candidacy of a public man devoted to Ceará and to Brazil, which accomplishes a lot as governor”, ​​reads part of the resolution.

“We agreed on four guidelines: to carry out Lula’s campaign in Ceará, to maintain the alliance between PT and PDT, to launch Camilo senator and to expand our benches of state and federal deputies. It is the PT’s recognition of Camilo’s government and the definition of our centrality for this year’s election”, says deputy José Guimarães (PT).

The party’s command in Ceará also approved another amendment, which shows solidarity with former president Lula (PT) for “attacks and aggressions” that the PT would have received from the PDT pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes. Despite the attacks, the party highlights as central to 2022 the “building of a broad alliance for the elections” in the state.

“In the event of building an alliance in which the PT does not have the right to appoint the head of the ticket, Governor Camilo’s Senate campaign will be the main anchor from which the Lula campaign platform in our state will be organized. Camilo Senator of Lula”, says the document.

In addition, the party approved a series of “preconditions” for the names that will compose the ticket for governor and vice of the allied base, highlighting as necessary the “ability to add allies, to exercise dialogue and democratic coexistence, the respect to other presidential candidacies and the knowledge and commitment to the administrative project underway in Ceará”.

Supported by about 70% of the members of the State Directory, the thesis of maintaining the alliance between PT and PDT is questioned today, above all by federal deputies Luizianne Lins and Zé Airton Cirilo, who defend that the party launch its own candidacy for the Government of Ceará. For them, a PT candidacy would be necessary to defend the campaign of ex-president Lula (PT) in the state, since the PDT will launch Ciro Gomes for the vacancy.

“I once again defended the launch of the PT’s own candidacy for the government, as a way of guaranteeing the construction of a strong platform and, above all, loyal to President Lula. We support the importance of forming a broad alliance, with all forces antagonistic to Bolsonarismo and everything nefarious that it represents. This without giving up the role of the PT”, highlighted, in a note, Zé Airton.

“We reaffirm our defense of a broad and strong alliance around Lula, without double platforms, without misrepresentation, with all political forces willing to defeat fascism and reverse the process of destruction underway in Brazil”, reinforces the deputy. Despite the questioning, the thesis of maintaining the alliance was approved by most members of the Directory.

