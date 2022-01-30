Pulse climbs the rankings and approaches the fight for leadership among SUVs – 01/28/2022

When it launched its first Brazilian SUV, the Pulse, Fiat did not hide its game: the goal is to lead the compact sport-utility segment. In January, the model should take the first step towards its goal.

Preliminary sales data, calculated from January 1st to 26th, show the Fiat Pulse approaching the fight with the leaders of the category. Three days from the closing of January, the car is already on the list of the five best sellers in the most popular segment of the Brazilian market.

Fiat Pulse advances

In the reporting period, the Fiat Pulse was the fourth best-selling compact SUV in Brazil, with 2,855 license plates. The model enters a direct fight with the third place, Volkswagen T-Cross, which had 3,133 units sold.

For a segment with this volume, the less than 300 units that separate the two models suggest that the Fiat still has a chance of overtaking the Volkswagen in the three days of license plates that remain. In addition, it has more clearance in relation to the fifth place, the surprising Citroën C4 Cactus.

Citroën’s SUV, which has been gaining ground since its maker became part of the Stellantis Group (along with Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Peugeot), registered 2,163 units registered during the reporting period.

And speaking of Stellantis Group, the leadership in the segment of compact SUVs should go to Jeep Renegade, also placed first in 2021. The model has 4,352 license plates, a good advantage over the 3,453 of the vice-leader, the Hyundai Creta.

And the Hyundai beware. If T-Cross has a chance of being overtaken by Pulse, it can also overtake Crete. The difference between them is just over 300 units.

general market

With five trim versions, two engine and two gearbox versions, the Pulse has already entered the list of the ten best-selling cars in Brazil. At the moment, it occupies the ninth place in the month of January.

Fiat Strada ended 2021 on a high, and also on a low. In the first case, it was for the first time the best-selling model of the year. On the other hand, in the monthly result, it was constantly being surpassed by Chevrolet Onix, which returned to sales well after months of production stoppage.

In January, the Fiat pickup turned around. The Strada is the best-selling vehicle, with 5,827 copies. The Renegade ranks second and the Jeep Compass midsize SUV third. Onix is ​​in fourth position. The Hyundai HB20 closes the list of the top five.