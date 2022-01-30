Putin and Macron talk and try to reduce tensions in Eastern Europe

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Russia, France, Ukraine and the US made diplomatic gestures to defuse the crisis in Eastern Europe, provoked by the threat of Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic. In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed on the “need for de-escalation” and the promotion of dialogue. According to the Élysée Palace, the Kremlin leader showed no “offensive intent”. At the same time, Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky urged 43.7 million citizens to calm down. “The probability of attack exists and it was no less serious in 2021. We do not see any escalation greater than what already existed. We do not need this panic”, he reinforced. Zelensky pointed to “the destabilization of the internal situation” as the biggest risk to Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin also sought to tone it down. “Conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy,” declared the Pentagon chief, who sees the risk of “invasion of the whole of Ukraine”. “Mr Putin can do the right thing. There is no reason for this situation to escalate into conflict. He can choose to de-escalate. He can order his troops to withdraw (from the border with Ukraine),” Austin added.

For his part, Mark Milley, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that a Russian offensive against Ukraine would be “horrible”. “(The invasion) would result in a significant amount of casualties. And you can imagine what that would be like in densely populated urban areas, along roads, and so on. It would be horrible, it would be terrible,” he warned.

Earlier, Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov had declared that Moscow “does not want war”. “There won’t be a war if it depends on Russia. We don’t want a war. But we won’t let others trample our interests either,” he warned. To respond to possible military action by the Kremlin, the West is considering adopting a package of sanctions. On the table would be the strategic Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia to Germany, and the impediment of Russians’ access to dollar transactions. The United States and the European Union cooperate to ensure the supply of additional volumes of natural gas to Europe should Nord Stream 2 be affected.

agreements

An expert at the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation for Democratic Initiatives in Kiev, Petro Burkovskyi told the Courier that, when he heard a request from Macron to suspend preparations for the war, Putin replied that he had no intention of attacking Ukraine, but had been evasive. “The Russian president said nothing about his readiness to use the army against my country. Putin asked Ukraine to implement the Minsk Accords,” he explained. The document presents 13 points that grant special status to the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, and demand the withdrawal of foreign forces from the region.

According to Burkovskyi, after a meeting between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France last Wednesday, it became clear that Western nations expect Moscow to stop fighting in Donbass (the far east of Ukraine) as proof that they do not want start a war. “The Russians have two weeks to respond. Otherwise, preparations for the imposition of severe sanctions must accelerate,” he said. Regarding Lavrov’s threat to recognize the independence of eastern Ukraine, Burkovskyi believes that this would mean the rejection of the Minsk Accords and the annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk. territories occupied since 2014.

Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), agrees with the US that war can still be avoided. However, he cautions that if the West shows division and lack of firmness, Putin could try to exploit that weakness and foment further tension. “De-escalation is very important for us Ukrainians. We are a democracy and we highly value the lives of our soldiers and civilians. Putin doesn’t care about that,” he told the report.

According to him, the fact that Moscow concentrates 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine forces Kiev to spend a lot of military resources. “This puts pressure on our economy, as well as causing a sense of insecurity. We Ukrainians are not panicked, but we wonder what could happen. We don’t want to live under the threat of Russian tanks crossing the border at any moment,” he said. Haran. The scholar denounces “cynicism” on the part of Russia, when the Kremlin defends de-escalation. “If Russia really wanted that, all it would have to do is withdraw its forces from the border. Such a move would rule out the need for the presence of Western weapons in Eastern Europe. There would also be no missiles and NATO soldiers in Ukraine. To me, the Russians are bluffing when they talk about de-escalation. . Everything would depend on a Putin political decision.”