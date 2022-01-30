Qatar pilot said fatigue made him sleep while descending plane with 400 passengers

Qatar Airways pilots told international media that the state-owned airline “does not count their working hours and ignores fatigue complaints”.





A few months before Qatar hosts its first World Cup, and hoping that the country’s flag bearer will serve as a transport for many of the teams and fans that will arrive there, the company’s pilots say they are worried about the risks that flights – some with more than 18 hours long – could generate.

Erik, a first officer – who used a pseudonym to avoid retaliation – told the Reuters news agency that “fell asleep during descent with 400 passengers on board” after a 20 hour flight. The plane landed without incident in Doha, the Qatari airline’s base of operations.

“You can’t do anything to prevent it. Your body is crying out for rest. You feel pain in your chest and you can’t keep your eyes open.” added the crew. “We are overworked and tired, but I never made a report to avoid being targeted and retaliating.”

As Reuters reports, in 2020 Qatar Airways laid off around 20% of its workforce and in 2021 it cut another 27%. While the airline has reduced its list of destinations to 33 cities in 2020, it has increased it again to more than 140 in 2021. Pilots said that in order to manage these new flights with a smaller staff, the airline was underestimating working hours.





Six other pilots supported the first officer’s claims, adding that the airline’s work hours were wearing them out and managers were refusing to give them enough rest. Many did not even submit fatigue reports for fear of retaliation. Others said their reports “were simply ignored” or that, despite the rest, it was not compatible with the time worked.

Time doesn’t pass the same for everyone

As the partner website Aviacionline recalls, crews on long-haul flights are usually composed of two main pilots and one or more “reserve” pilots, who relieve them during the different phases of the flight. Generally, regulators count the flight hours of these pilots from reservation in the same way they do for active pilots. For example, if the flight lasts fourteen hours, all pilots will compute fourteen hours of flight time to receive adequate rest.

In Qatar, things are done differently: the airline’s operating manual states that, to account for rest hours, “inactive” hours during the flight do not count as service time.

“They tell the hours in a different way. When I was the ‘third pilot’ my role was to control the pilots that were flying, so I was as active as they were and working 100%.” explains Erik. However, this time was not counted as service time. “As a result, out of an hour and 33 minute flight, only three minutes counted towards my flight limit”.





To prevent fatigue from having repercussions on operational safety, companies often apply fatigue risk management (FRM) systems to ensure adequate rest between flights. In the Middle East company this seems like a dead letter, says Reuters.

“Two colleagues added, in the first two weeks of January alone, 115 hours of service. The limit according to the airline manual is 100 hours every 28 days”said the pilot.

It’s not just a problem in Qatar

A 2018 study found that more than two-thirds of Gulf airline pilots were “severely fatigued.” Lead researcher Tareq Aljurf noted that severely fatigued pilots “were more likely to suffer from depression.”

“Clearly, this is a major safety issue, both for crew and passengers,” said Isobel Archer of the Business and Human Rights Resource Center.



