Queiroga says he wants to be remembered ‘as the man who ended the pandemic’

In a statement given to the newspaper O Globo, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga says he hopes that the end of the pandemic will be his legacy. “I want (history) to define me as the man who ended the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Ministry of Health was initially resistant to child immunization against covid-19. And even now, the minister said he does not intend to make vaccination of children mandatory. According to the publication, he said that the measure “more hinders than helps”.

The minister was also asked about the position of President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who has been very vocal in discrediting the immunization plan. “The president has a questioning nature. It doesn’t interfere with anything. He put R$33 billion to buy vaccines. I myself never made any kind of movement of resistance to the vaccine”, said the minister.

He was also asked about doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine that Jair Bolsonaro arouses in the population. “President Bolsonaro already knows what our position is. One of the requirements he set for me was: ‘Queiroga, I think the vaccine should not be mandatory. We cannot force people to get vaccinated’. That’s his point of view, and I agree,” he said.

On whether the president will immunize himself, he said the decision is personal and should not be imposed. “Maybe if there wasn’t all this pressure on him, he would have already made a decision to the contrary. But President Bolsonaro asks me daily about the pace of the vaccination campaign,” he said.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat