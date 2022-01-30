R$ 36.7 million from Mega-Sena goes to SC; DF bet hits the post

posted on 01/29/2022 23:50



It is worth remembering that the next draw for Queridinha do Brasil is this Wednesday (2/2) – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2449 draw (29/1) is finally out for a lucky person. This time, a pool of 27 odds (in a bet with nine numbers) from Blumenau, Santa Catarina, hit the six dozen and took R$ 36,777,767.04. The numbers drawn this Saturday were 14-20-21-31-49-52.

But there were people from the capital who were very close to hitting the jackpot. A simple six-number bet — which cost R$ 4.50 —, from the Federal District, hit five dozen and took R$ 50,669.64. The ticket was made by electronic means, so Caixa does not disclose the region of the bet, for security reasons.

According to information from the bank, in addition to the main winner, 65 bets matched five numbers in the sport this Saturday. In addition, 3,771 tickets marked four dozen and took BRL 1,247.68.

It is worth remembering that the next draw for Queridinha do Brasil is this Wednesday (2/2). The predicted prize is 20 million.