Rafael Navarro misses a penalty, and Palmeiras only draws with São Bernardo – 01/29/2022

With the team practically all reserve, Palmeiras visited São Bernardo and stayed in the 1-1 draw for the 2022 Paulista Championship. In the first half, Silvinho opened the scoring for “Bernô” after the boy Rafael Navarro (21 years old) wasted a penalty in his first match as a starter for Verdão. In the final stage, in another penalty, Wesley left everything the same for the alviverde team.

With the result, the ABC team added its fourth point in the second match for group B, while Palmeiras goes to seven in group C, having already entered the field three times. Next Tuesday, Verdão’s match against Água Branca will be the last before the trip to the United Arab Emirates. The World Cup debut is scheduled for February 8 against the winner of Monterrey and Al-Ahly.

Who did well: Wesley participates in capital bids

The striker worked on the left side of the Palmeiras attack. In the first half, he suffered the penalty missed by Navarro. After the break, he took responsibility and converted the kick after VAR review. At São Bernardo, credit also goes to goalkeeper Alex Alves, who made important saves in the match, including a penalty.

Reinforcements debut and Rafael Navarro misses penalty

Midfielder Jailson, midfielder Atuesta and striker Rafael Navarro were the new hires who had the chance to start the game as a starter. Even full of reserves and disjointed at times, Palmeiras started better, reaching the attack more often and maturing their goal. And he could have left after Gabriel Inocêncio’s blunder that generated the penalty on Wesley. Rafael Navarro had the chance to score in front of the crowd in his debut, but he charged in the right corner and saw goalkeeper Alex Alves make a save, a move that would change the scenario of the match in the first half.

Tiger gets excited and scores with Corinthians entry

The penalty saved by Alex Alves gave the gas that São Bernardo needed to enter the match, making life difficult for Palmeiras. By technical choice, Márcio Zanardi exchanged João Carlos for Matheus Davó and saw his change take effect two minutes later. The striker on loan from Corinthians beat Renan on the right side and served Silvinho when Marcelo Lomba left his goal. The teammate only had the work to play for the empty goal and open the score of the game. 1 to 0.

Palmeiras draw from penalty with the help of VAR

Unlike the initial stage, Palmeiras showed nervousness on the field in the first minutes after the break, but again had another penalty scored in their favor, this time with the help of VAR. This time, the scenario was reversed: Rafael Navarro suffered the penalty and Wesley was the one who charged, leaving everything the same. After equality, Verdão grew, but did not find its best football. Abel Ferreira still put the team ahead with Scarpa, Breno Lopes and Deyverson, but the turnaround goal was only almost.

DATASHEET

SÃO BERNARDO 1×1 PALM TREES

Reason: 2nd round of the Paulista Championship

Date/Time: 29/01/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: 1º de Maio Municipal Stadium, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP)

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores

Assistants: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Leonardo Tadeu Pedro

VAR: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

GOALS: Silvinho, 35’1ºT (1-0); Wesley, 20’2ºT (1-1)

Yellow cards: Silvinho, Gabriel Inocencio (SBE), Breno Lopes (PAL)

Red card: Did not have.

ST BERNARD: Alex Alves; Gabriel Inocêncio (Lucas Ferron), Joílson, Mateus Salustiano and Igor Fernandes (Pará); Ítalo, Léo Gomes and Rodrigo Souza; Silvinho (Vitinho), Paulinho Moccelin and João Carlos (Matheus Davó). Technician: Marcio Zanardi.

PALM TREES: Marcelo Lomba; Mayke, Renan (Deyverson), Murilo and Jorge (Piquerez); Jaílson, Gabriel Menino (Patrick de Paula) and Atuesta; Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes), Wesley (Gustavo Scarpa) and Rafael Navarro. Technician: Abel Ferreira.