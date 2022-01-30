Rains cause 4 deaths in the state of SP; rescue teams use boat after landslides and flooding in Grande SP | São Paulo

The rains that have fallen since this Saturday (29) in the metropolitan region of São Paulo are causing landslides, overflowing rivers and flooding. In the state, four people died, and a family is still missing in Várzea Paulista.

In Embu das Artes, three people from the same family died after a house was hit by a landslide in the early hours of Sunday (30).

According to information from the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM), the victims are a 45-year-old woman and two children – a 4-year-old and a 21-year-old. Four other people aged 14, 16, 19 and 20 who lived in the property managed to escape with the help of neighbors.

The landslide, which took place on Jatobá Street in Jardim Pinheirinho, hit two homes. One of the houses was empty and in the other the fatal victims. The Fire Department went to the scene with 13 vehicles to attend and remove the bodies.

In a statement, the Embu das Artes City Hall stated that the fatality happened because of “excessive rain and the rupture of a cesspool.” According to the City Hall, the area of ​​the landslide “is a private area, consolidated for 20 years. The house where the victims happened was already 15 years old.”

16 houses were interdicted in the place, but some families insist on returning to the risky place, according to the City Hall. Civil Defense does the work to try to prevent the return.

Landslide leaves dead in Embu das Artes, SP

Rescue boats in Franco da Rocha

Civil Defense and Fire Department teams used boats to rescue residents this Sunday morning (30), in Franco da Rocha, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Teams use boat for rescue after rivers overflow and flood central region of Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP; video

Due to the heavy rains that hit the region, the Ribeirão Eusébio and the Juquery River overflowed, leaving the central area of ​​the city flooded.

In addition, a large landslide hit three houses in the Parque Paulista neighborhood, in Francisco Morato, around 7 am this Sunday (30). Five victims were rescued alive, who were taken to the Lacaz State Hospital, according to the City Hall.

According to the Civil Police, a man in cardiac arrest and another conscious man were removed from the rubble. Three other victims were located in the collapse: a 56-year-old woman with a broken leg, a 34-year-old man who was rescued with consciousness and an 11-year-old child, also conscious.

In Caieiras, in Greater SP, the rains left houses and streets completely flooded. Many people were stranded, and the rescue is being carried out by City Hall tractors and trucks.

The flooding points still left many people stuck in traffic, unable to navigate the streets. Access to other cities is also impossible. The city also recorded a landslide, in which no one was injured.

According to Mayor Nivaldo da Silva Santos, the entire lower area of ​​the city is flooded. There is still no number of homeless or displaced by the rains.

Rain causes flooding in Caieiras, in Greater SP

A Civil Defense team is looking for four missing people from a family, this Sunday morning (30), in Jardim Promeca, in Várzea Paulista (SP). The body of a man has already been removed from the house by staff.

According to the agency, it rained 88 mm in the last 72 hours in the city. The most affected neighborhood was Jardim Promeca, the region where there are missing persons.

According to the Civil Defense, the search is being carried out in the family’s property. A large amount of earth from a hill collapsed and hit one of the bedrooms for the couple and the children.

The intense rains in Várzea Paulista made the Jundiaí River also invade the Avenida Marginal. The city says the road is closed on both sides. If necessary, the orientation is to use the alternative route through Avenida Duque de Caxias.

The rain that hit the region of Bauru (SP) between the night of this Saturday (29) and dawn of this Sunday (30) opened a crater in both directions on the access from Avenida Rodrigues Alves to the Rodovia Comandante João Ribeiro de Barros.

According to Artesp (Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transport Services of the State of São Paulo), there is a total ban on the road that gives access to neighborhoods in the city as well.

After heavy rains, a crater opens on the access road to the city of Bauru

Vaccination suspended in São Paulo

Vaccination against Covid-19 was extraordinarily suspended in the city of São Paulo this Sunday (30), due to heavy rains and for the safety of citizens, employees and also the vaccination procedure, according to the City Hall.

The application of the vaccine was scheduled to take place in six parks and two pharmacies on Avenida Paulista.

From Monday (31), vaccination against Covid-19 will take place again at megaposts and drive-thrus, from 8 am to 5 pm, and at UBSs and Integrated AMAs/UBSs, from 7 am to 7 pm. To the public from 5 to 11 years old, at 470 UBSs, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The Fire Department reported that during the early hours of Sunday, due to the rains, there were 6 calls for landslides or landslides, 3 calls for flooding and 47 for falling trees.

