remember other appearances of Silvio Santos on TV Globo

It was a matter of days for a victory in a race by the leader or the angel of Tiago Abravanel, participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), to result in a recent historical moment finally happening: an appearance by Silvio Santos, Tiago’s grandfather and owner of SBT, in the competition reality.

It was only two weeks since Abravanel’s name was confirmed on the reality show for the arrival of this great event, seen in the early hours of last Friday (28), after the singer won the leader’s test. But this was not the only appearance of the billionaire “man from the trunk” on TV Globo.

Remember other times that the name of Silvio Santos was also featured on the TV Globo screen.

Silvio Santos program broadcast by Globo

Maybe you don’t know, but Programa Silvio Santos was broadcast by TV Globo, where Silvio appeared religiously on Sunday mornings between May 2, 1965 and June 25, 1976.

The program was presented and produced by Silvio Santos since 1962, still in the programming schedule of TV Paulista, bought by Roberto Marinho in 1965, becoming TV Globo São Paulo. It was only in 1969 that the program began to be shown nationally with almost eight hours of duration.

According to Memória Globo, “it was with the Silvio Santos Program that he [Silvio] definitely became popular” in Brazil. Not much different from what we know today, there was a great distribution of prizes and games involving the audience present in the auditorium and the viewers, with fixed frames of quiz games. One of them, “Só Compra Quem It has”, distributed a zero km car weekly.

Programa Silvio Santos was shown on Sundays on TV Globo from 1965 to 1976 Image: Reproduction/ Editora Globo/ Memória Globo

Other scenes were successful in the program: the “Show da Loteria Esportiva”, with varied attractions about football; “Who Knows More, Man or Woman?”, a dispute between a couple of guest artists; “Música e Alegria”, featuring several artists; and “Good Night, Cinderella,” in which children get their wishes for one night.

“Good Night, Cinderella” was a part of Silvio’s show, in which children had their wishes fulfilled for a night Image: Reproduction/ YouTube/ Canal Página do Silvio Santos/ TV Globo

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 1989

Inexperienced in politics, Silvio Santos decided to launch his candidacy for President of the Republic on the eve of the 1989 election and his name appeared on TV Globo’s journalistic programs. He even recorded electoral programs to be shown on TVs.

When he was about to lose his candidacy less than ten days ago for the first round, on November 6, Silvio came to be in 2nd place in an Ibope poll with a list of presidential candidates with 18%.

At the time, in the same scenario, Lula had 12% of voting intentions, ranking 4th; Leonel Brizola in third, with 14%, and Fernando Collor, with 23%.

Even without a confirmed candidacy (and later revoked), the name of Silvio Santos came to appear in 2nd place in Ibope for the 1989 Elections. Image: Reproduction/ YouTube/ Canal Bizuti/ TV Globo

Contested candidacy in the 1989 elections

On November 9, 1989, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) canceled the registration of the PMB (Brazilian Municipalist Party), which had ceded the legend to Silvio Santos, preventing the continuation of his election campaign that had the first round on November 15. .

At the time of the challenge, several TV, newspapers and radio teams were waiting in front of the SBT owner’s house.

Reporter Rodolpho Gamberini went live in front of the property on Jornal Nacional. And, despite the fact that Silvio Santos’ candidacy for the PMB was barred by the TSE, his jingle earned him one of his most famous catchphrases: “Silvio Santos is coming…”.

A TV Globo team broadcasts the facade of the businessman’s house, in São Paulo, moments after his candidacy was challenged in 1989 Image: Reproduction/ YouTube/ Canal Bizuti/ TV Globo

Display of program excerpt at Video Show (2015)

An October 2015 Video Show program aired rare footage of Silvio Santos on TV Globo when his program was shown on the Carioca channel in the 1970s, already in color. Now extinct, at the time the Video Show was presented by Monica Iozzi and Otaviano Costa, who tried to imitate the presenter.

In a 2015 program, the “Video Show” showed rare images of Silvio Santos when he was on Globo Image: Reproduction / Globoplay

Patricia Abravanel kidnapping

Patrícia Abravanel was the target of a kidnapping that took place in São Paulo, in August 2001, and was kept in prison for a week. The episode stopped the country in a plot with coverage comparable to a reality show. On August 28, after paying a ransom (in the amount of R$500,000), the 24-year-old was released by her kidnappers and returned to her family’s mansion in Morumbi driving her own car.

At the time, something caught my attention: Patricia gave a smiling interview and said she forgave criminals, characteristics that raised debate about Stockholm syndrome. Silvio Santos appeared alongside his daughter in the exhibition of excerpts from the interview on Globo’s TV news.

Patricia gave an interview to journalists next to her father, days after being kidnapped in 2001 Image: Reproduction/ YouTube/ Channel Silvio Santos Eternally/ TV Globo

Abduction of Silvio Santos

After Patrícia’s release and after the huge scare, the kidnapper Fernando Dutra Pinto, who was 22 years old, was still at large. Two days after releasing Patrícia, the presenter’s number 4 daughter climbed a wall and returned to invade the Abravanel family’s home, in Morumbi, São Paulo. This time, he held Silvio Santos himself hostage for almost 8 hours. After negotiations, Fernando turned himself in. Silvio still waved to TV crews and was featured in Jornal Nacional on August 30, 2001.

Two days after his daughter’s release, Silvio was taken hostage by the same kidnapper; he waved to journalists after man turned himself in Image: Reproduction/ YouTube/ Canal diler2006 TV 1/ TV Globo

Sale of Banco PanAmericano

Grupo Silvio Santos had a bank since 1969, which 21 years later would become Banco PanAmericano, in 1990. But in January 2011, Silvio Santos confirmed the sale of the bank to BTG Pactual, which became the bank’s controller. .

“I sold the bank because […] if I don’t understand banking, why should I keep a bank?”, said the presenter and businessman in an interview given to journalists and published in Jornal da Globo on January 31, 2011.

Entrepreneur Silvio Santos talks about the sale of Banco PanAmericano in Jornal da Globo in 2011 Image: Reproduction/ YouTube/ Channel kikoandrade01/ TV Globo

birthday tribute

When Silvio Santos turned 90 in December 2020, the Saturday morning program on Globo, “É de Casa”, decided to honor him and received congratulations from presenter Ana Furtado.

Ana participated in a game that showed a frame of the Silvio Santos Program on TV Globo in the 70’s while showing global celebrities imitating the presenter. The idea was to make Furtado guess who owned the imitation.

“É de Casa” recovered the image of Silvio Santos on Globo in the 70s to celebrate the presenter’s 90th birthday in 2020 Image: Reproduction / Globoplay

Silvio Santos at BBB 22

After winning the leader’s test this week, Tiago Abravanel finally entered his room at BBB 22. Upon entering the royal room alongside Jade Picon, Lina, Arthur, Scooby and Douglas, he showed the photos made available to his colleagues, including one in which he appeared at his grandfather’s side.