Result of the Federal Lottery 5634 for today, Saturday, January 29 (29/01)

Result of Federal Lottery contest 5634 released tonight, Saturday, January 29 (29/01). The numbers are drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) and the dozens announced around 8 pm on this same link.

Today’s Federal Lottery Result, January 29 (01/29)

1st draw: 08107 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd draw: 68157 – Prize of BRL 27,000.00

3rd draw: 84994 – Prize of BRL 24,000.00

4th draw: 59094 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th draw: 99841 – Prize of BRL 18,329.00

How to play the Federal Lottery?



With the Federal Lottery, there are several chances to hit the main prize, or even win by hitting one of the five main prizes; the thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the 3 (three) previous tens or of the 3 (three) tens after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize, with the exception of those awarded by the previous and posterior approximation or the unit of the first prize award.

The draws are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with main prizes of R$350,000 and R$700,000, respectively.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Receipt of Federal Lottery prizes

You can receive your prize at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. If the net premium exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 are paid 2 days after their presentation at the Caixa branch. Bets can also be placed through the Online Lotteries Portal

Previous results of the Federal Lottery



>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5633 of Wednesday, January 26 (01/26)

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5632 of Saturday, January 22 (22/01)

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5631 of Wednesday, January 19 (01/19)

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags