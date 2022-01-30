Result of the Federal Lottery 5634 of Saturday (29/01/22)

The winning ticket in the Federal lottery 5634 result can win R$ 500 thousand. photo: file

The biggest prize of the Federal lottery contest 5634 is estimated at R$ 500 thousand

The Federal Lottery returns today, Saturday, November 20, with the contest 5634. The prize of the day is R$ 500 thousand and the results will be announced at 19:00 today, 01/29/22. See if you are the winner of one of the five prizes in Saturday’s Federal Lottery result.

Federal Lottery Result 5634

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one in the result of the federal lottery 5634:

08107 – Prize of R$ 500 thousand

68157 – Prize of R$ 27 thousand

84994 – Prize of R$ 24 thousand

59094 – Prize of R$ 19 thousand

99841 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Five main prizes will be drawn in this Saturday’s Federal lottery contest: R$500,000, R$27,000, R$24,000, R$19,000 and R$18,300.

How to know if the Federal ticket was awarded?

The player who has the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five draws of the result of the Federal lottery contest 5615 wins one of the main prizes.

The payout order works from the lowest to the highest prize, that is: the bet that has the numbers drawn first wins the lowest amount. Tickets that are not awarded one of the top five amounts may also be billed.

Also, you can win by hitting:

One of the five numbers drawn for the top prizes or the first prize unit

Thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes

The final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

Check out the latest Federal results at the DCI

Next Federal lottery draw

The next draw of the Federal lottery contest 5635 is scheduled for Wednesday, February 2nd, starting at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The prize is estimated at R$ 500,000 and tickets can be purchased at lottery houses or from licensed street vendors.

Read too:

Today’s Mega-Sena Prize 2449 can pay BRL 36 million on Saturday