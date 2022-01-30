Risk of heart injury after Covid-19 league alert in world football – Play

Two weeks ago, the attacker aubameyang missed the selection of Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations. A few days earlier, he had received a positive test for Covid-19, as had his teammates Meyé and Lemina. All three had the same problem: heart injuries. It was also the diagnosis of the left-back Alphonso Daviesaway from Bayern Munich-ALE.

The cases were announced on the same day, but the football world has been facing situations since the beginning of the pandemic. the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichiolifrom América-MG, was another one of those who tested positive for the coronavirus and had heart problems.

According to cardiologist Raniere Cabral, who works at Hospital do Coração in Alagoas, Covid-19 infection is something to keep an eye on, especially in the case of athletes, although it cannot be ignored by recreational athletes, who undergo light to moderate intensity exercise.

Striker Aubameyang was released from the African Cup due to heart problems

“Cardiac involvement in covid-19 can reach 16% of cases and the reasons are several”, he explained. “It is common knowledge that vigorous physical exercise can lead to sudden death in individuals with undiagnosed underlying diseases, many of them of genetic origin. Among the acquired pathologies, coronary artery disease and myocarditis”, said the specialist.

Research in Germany by Jama Cardiology in 2020 showed how the coronavirus affects the heart. The researchers studied 100 people, with an average age of 49, who recovered from Covid-19. Most were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Two months after the diagnosis, scientists submitted the cured patients to MRI scans and made alarming findings: about 80% of them had heart anomalies and 60% had myocarditis.

According to Cabral, sudden death in sports is related to the intensity of physical exercise, in which athletes and competitive sportspeople enter the group at greater risk of cardiac events compared to those who exercise recreationally. Because of this, it is necessary that every patient affected by Covid-19 undergoes a medical evaluation before returning.

“Pre-participation sports assessment is the main tool for the prevention of sudden death in sports and is recommended for everyone who wants to start or restart a physical exercise program. In the current context of a pandemic caused by a virus that can lead to micro-cardiac alterations or macrostructural, this medical evaluation must be done before restarting the practice”, he said.

Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG, needed surgery on a partially blocked artery

The evaluation must be carried out after 14 days of the diagnosis of contamination by the coronavirus or at the end of the symptoms. Generally, infected athletes do not bow to symptoms. Few episodes are reported of players being bedridden because of Covid. If myocarditis is confirmed, evaluation should be performed three months after symptoms resolve.

In the United States, a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between March 2020 and January 2021, included 900 hospitals. The agency’s results say that Covid-19 patients were nearly 16 times more likely to demonstrate a case of myocarditis than uninfected patients, with a higher risk for patients under 16 or over 50.