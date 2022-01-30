Robot commands cafeteria at Guarulhos airport | Small Businesses & Big Businesses

Anyone who passes in front of a cafeteria controlled by a robot at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, has the impression that the trip is for the future.

The robot was created by Fabio Rezler’s startup. The pilot unit was launched in 2019, in Caxias do Sul, where the company’s headquarters are located.

“Our business model is a 100% autonomous fast food service, operated by a robot, without human contact in the preparation of the snack”, says Rezler.

In early 2021, the startup installed another cafeteria with the second robot at Guarulhos airport. The objective was to test the service in a high-traffic location.

The robot receives the instructions and uses artificial intelligence to assemble the order. Preparation takes three minutes.

The robot’s parts are produced by a German factory and the assembly is carried out at the startup’s headquarters, in Caxias do Sul. The businessman now plans to increase the operation.

“Our projection for 2022 is to work both in the franchise market and in some own units that are already designed, reaching the end of 2022 around 100 stores, more or less, installed in the national market.”

To become a franchisee, the investment is R$ 550 thousand. Expected monthly revenue ranges from BRL 50 to BRL 100,000