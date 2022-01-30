Rodrigo declares war on Tiago and digs his own spot on the wall · TV News

Rodrigo Mussi carved his own spot on the second wall of BBB 22 after winning the Prova do Anjo and putting Tiago Abravanel against the wall. The commercial manager asked if it was the leader’s top voting option and, when he found that it was, he made a threat.

“You’re going to refer me to the wall, aren’t you?”, asked Mussi, flustered. “It’s one of my options”, said the grandson of Silvio Santos. “The first?”, asked the paulista. “For now, yes,” replied James. “Alright, but know that there is a counter-coup”, threatened Rodrigo, not knowing that in this week’s dynamics, there will be no such move.

“I know that, I know you can take Arthur [Aguiar] or Douglas [Silva]”, said the actor and singer. “But why am I your vote?”, asked the paulista. “I think Big Brother is about games and relationships, and I think that maybe you still haven’t managed to release your relationships live the game and the relationships”, said Abravanel.

“But you understand that I need to defend myself, right?”, Mussi tried to justify himself. “But you defend yourself before the attack. And when you do that, you don’t give people the chance to get to know you and welcome you”, replied Tiago. “I was welcomed by the people here in this room,” said the merchant, about the Lollipop room.

“But the fact that you think more about the game makes you know people less,” insisted the artist.

Check out a part of the dialogue below:

“You’re going to refer me to the wall, aren’t you?” (Rodrigo)

“It’s one of my options.” (Tiago)

“The first?” (Rodrigo)

“So far yes.” (Tiago)

“Fine, but know that there’s a kickback.” (Rodrigo) #BBB22pic.twitter.com/jLwh7ebhYl — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) January 29, 2022

