Rodrigo is the new Angel of BBB 22 | real time

Rodrigo is the second Angel of the BBB 22. The brother got the best in the Test of the Angel Amstel this Saturday, 29/1, consecrated Anjo for the second week in a row. Over 5 rounds, the commercial manager made a total of 7 points . And, in the tiebreaker round with Bárbara, the brother had the highest score, consecrating Anjo for the second time.

Jade Picon, in turn, lost the tiebreaker round, was the last placed and it’s on the monster of the week. Besides, she leaves the VIP and goes to Shit!

Check out how the Amstel Angel Trial was

In total, 15 brothers participated in the race. In addition to Leader Tiago Abravanel, only Laís, Eslovênia and Pedro Scooby were not drawn to compete in the Amstel Angel Test.

1 of 1 Commercial manager won the Amstel Angel Test — Photo: Globo Commercial manager won the Amstel Angel Test — Photo: Globo

The Amstel Angel Trial was held at the Provodrome. Check the rules:

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil

📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil

👀 Want to know all about BBB 22?

👉 Check out the summaries of what goes on in the most watched house in Brazil

👉 Stay on top of everything about reality

👉 Learn how to vote for BBB 22

👉 See how to watch BBB 22 live online